MINERS SNAP LOSING SKID: A look back at this week in Nevada County sports history – 1970

With local sports on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Union has decided to look back at some of the highlights from years past. Here’s a glimpse into what The Union sports pages offered from May 1-8 in 1970.

MINERS SNAP LOSING SKID

The Nevada Union Miners sparkled in Auburn, bringing to an end one of the longest baseball losing streaks in the school’s history.

Noel White pitched a two-hit dandy and was backed up with errorless defensive play as the Miners defeated the Placer Hillmen, 3-0. The win for the Nevada Union ended a nine-game Sierra Foothill League losing streak. The Miners’ record now stands at 1-9.

Nevada Union had lost its previous two outings via the shutout route. The first run in a long time crossed the plate for the Miners when Jim Rothenberger did the honors after singling in the third inning.

NEVADA UNION TRACK CRUISES PAST COLFAX

The Nevada Union track team breezed through Colfax in a non-league meet at the Miners Stadium sports complex.

Mike Sinnock paced the varsity to a 77-58 win. Sinnock was a triple winner, taking the 100-meters (10.3 seconds), the 220 (23.2) and the long jump (17.3 feet).

In the sophomore division, Nevada Union took 14 of 15 first places to down the visiting Falcons, 114-16. The frosh rolled to an 116-8 victory. With the exception of the 880, the Nevada Union freshmen squad took every first place.

NU TENNIS CONTINUES DRIVE FOR LEAGUE TITLE

The Nevada Union tennis team continued its drive for a Sierra Foothill League co-championship with a 6-1 victory over Placer. The win gave the Miners a 9-1 SFL record, identical to Yuba City. Overall Nevada Union is 13-1.

Losing one match, Robert Ingram, the number one spot, was defeated by Brent Stranthan, 6-3, 6-1. Bruce Rowe defeated Jeff Moore, 6-2, 6-1; Mert Austin defeated Bob Weinholt, 10-8, 6-2; Stuart Paine defeated Mike Prewitt, 6-3, 6-4, and Phile Ervine defeated Bill Muther, 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Rowe and Austin defeated Stranthan and Moore, 8-4. Ingram and Paine defeated Weinholt and Prewitt, 8-0.

Content in this article was compiled by Debra Craig in 1995 as part The Union’s “Sports Memories” series.