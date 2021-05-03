Miners shine at Kays/Ostrom Invitational

Nevada Union’s Ben Yinguez makes his way down the track in the 300-meter hurdles, winning second place in his heat during Saturday’s Kays/Ostrom invitational track meet at Hooper Stadium. Yinguez finished seventh overall in the event.

Photo: Elias Funez

Nevada Union High School hosted the Kays/Ostrom Invitational Saturday, welcoming hundreds of prep athletes from 19 schools to Hooper Stadium for the annual track and field event.

“We were pleased with the event,” said Nevada Union track and field head coach Kevin Selby. “I’m really pleased with the progress our team is making at this point in the season, and also really happy with some of our multi-sport athletes — they performed really well.”

Nevada Union fared exceptionally well in the boys events and took the top spot in the boys overall team competition with 84 points. Placer (50 points) was second. Forest Lake Christian (32 points) and West Campus (32 points) tied for third. Colfax (26 points) was fifth.

Leading the NU boys team was sprinter Drake Schlachter, leaper Ben Brott and throwers Aidan Wahl and Tolan Rios.

Nevada Union’s TJ Parnow runs in the last leg of the men’s 800 meter race Saturday at Nevada Union High School.

Photo: Elias Funez

Wahl, a senior who also plays on the Miners volleyball team, took first place in the shot put competition after heaving the 12-pound stone 47 feet, 9.75 inches.

“Aidan improved by more than 2 feet,” said Selby. “It’s impressive because he’s in the middle of volleyball season right now. I give him a a lot of credit for taking on two sports and being so successful.”

Rios, also a senior, would give NU a sweep of the boys throwing events when he earned the top spot in discus with a distance of 138-04.

Brott won the high jump event with a leap of 5-08. The sophomore was also second in the triple jump with a mark of 36-10.25.

Schlachter, who recently wrapped up his duties with the football team, shined in multiple events. The senior was second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.74 seconds, second in the long jump with a leap of 19-03.75, and was a key member of NU’s winning 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams.

“Drake is really showing his strength,” said Selby. “With two firsts and two seconds, Drake really led our team.”

Schlachter joined with Keegan Henry, Hayden Leach and Brenner Krogh to win the 4×100 in a time of 46.31. In the 4×400, Schlachter teamed with Henry, Koen Cayabayab and Aaron Schafer to earn the victory (3:41.94). Henry and Schafer also competed individually in the 400 where they placed second (52.99) and third (54.33), respectively.

The Miners also got strong showings from Jake Slade and Wesley Slade, who placed second (4:31.3) and third (4:36.54), respectively, in the 1,600. West Campus’ Godebo Chapman won the race, beating out Slade by less than a second.

“I think the team score is the result of a lot of experience,” said Selby. “With Drake (Schlachter) and Jake (Slade), Tolan (Rios) and Aidan (Wahl), they were really led by the seniors. Experience played a big role in how the boys did.”

Nevada Union’s Madison Stockton makes her way down the track in the women’s 300 meter hurdles Saturday at the Kays/Ostrom meet at Hooper Stadium.

Photo: Elias Funez

Forest Lake Christian’s Luke Stokes, a junior, impressed throughout the competition, earning victories in the 100 (11:58) and the 200 (23.81), and placing third in the shot put (40-02). FLC also got a strong effort from Jaren Wible, who won the long jump with a distance of 20-05.5.

Highlighting the Bear River boys team was Warren Davis, Timothy Rice and Joshua Kors. Davis earned a sixth place finish in shot put (39-02) and a seventh place finish in discus (107-09). Rice was fifth in pole vault (11-00) and Kors was fifth in the 110 hurdles (19.51).

Colfax’s Benton Stocks swept the hurdle events, winning the 110 distance in a time of 16.43 and the 300 in 42.52.

Nevada Union’s Adam Jones jumps over a hurdle during the men’s 300 meter hurdles Saturday at Nevada Union.

Photo: Elias Funez

COLFAX CLAIMS TOP SPOT

In the girls team competition it was Colfax earning first place with an overall score of 44 points. The Falcons were followed by Rio Americano (38 points), Tahoe-Truckee (36 points), Placer (35.83 points) and Bear River (22 points). Nevada Union was 11th.

Highlighting NU’s day on the girls side was senior Rachel Patterson with a second place finish in the shot put (29-05) and a third-place finish in discus 87-02.50.

Also putting in strong effort for the Miners was Sephora Wontor with a sixth-place finish in the 1,600 (5:44.34),

NU’s Hannah West also made her presence known with a fifth place finished in pole vault (9-06) and a sixth-place finish in the 100 (13.48).

“With Hannah, this is a full year of work starting to pay off,” said Selby. “She is really starting to reap the benefits of her off season training.”

Aselin Neal competes in the women’s 300 meter hurdles Saturday at Nevada Union High School.

Photo: Elias Funez

Bear River’s Julia Pisenti put forth a strong performance across multiple events. The junior won the shot put (34.25) and the discus (99-9.5) events, was third in the long jump (14-11.5) and was sixth in the pole vault (9-00).

The Bruins also got a solid effort from freshman Gina Genovese, who was fourth in the 400 (1:14.28) and fifth in the 100 hurdles (20.11).

Leading the Colfax girls was senior Aliya McCord and freshman Jade Biittner. McCord won the 300 hurdles (48.46) and was on the Falcons’ winning 4×400 relay team. Biittner won the 1,600 (5:29.4), barely beating out teammate Carlee McCabe (5.29.81). McCabe was also a member of the winning 4×400 team.

Annabelle Laputz was the standout for Forest Lake Christian as the senior earned a third-place finish in the 3,200 (13:17.2).

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.