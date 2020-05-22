MINERS RUNNER UP AT SUB-SECTIONS: A look back at this week in Nevada County sports history – 1985

With local sports on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Union has decided to look back at some of the highlights from years past. Here’s a glimpse into what The Union sports pages offered from May 15-22 in 1985.

MINERS RUNNER UP AT SUB-SECTIONS

Nevada Union had a second place showing with 58 points at the Sac-Joaquin Section Track and Field Championships at Hooper Stadium. Casa Roble took team honors with 78 points.

NU’s Chris Tracy and Cameron Mitchell won individual varsity championships and helped key a solid second place varsity team showing. Tracy went a lifetime best 6-foot, 5-inches in the high jump, Mitchell won the two-mile in 9 minutes, 38.9 seconds.

Support Local Journalism Donate



NU’s sophomores also finished in second place as a team, Bruce Lomperski and Chris Bray led NU with wins in the 300 low hurdles (39.9) and the mile (4:41).

HEARD LEADS NU TO TOP-10 FINISH AT SECTION CHAMPIONSHIPS

Mike Heard placed in two individual events and swam a leg on the 400 freestyle relay team to lead Nevada Union to a ninth place finish at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships.

Heard’s fine effort helped the Miners score 73 points. Rio Americano nipped the Jesuit Marauders 254-247 to take the Section crown.

Heard placed seventh in the 100 freestyle in 49.86 seconds and was eighth in the 50 free in 22.49. Todd Halvorson gained NU’s other individual varsity place in the finals by finishing eighth in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.46. NU’s 400 relay team was seventh in 3:26.43.

LADY MINERS FINISH WITH A WIN

Nevada Union’s Lady Miners closed out their softball season on a winning note by scoring a Capital Athletic League victory over Casa Roble.

Jill Kochis, who was honored this week by being named to the All-CAL team, ended her prep career in style by banging out four hits, scoring three runs and driving in three more. Kristin Sylvia aided the win by going 2-for-3 and accounting for four runs batted in.

“We had a good season,” said NU coach Dan Murphy. “We have nine players coming back and we have a good nucleus to work with.”

NU WRAPS BASEBALL SEASON

For Nevada Union varsity baseball coach Mike Cartan, this week’s 8-2 season-ending set-back against Placer held a double meaning.

“It’s tough to end the year like this because we didn’t play our best game, but it’s also exciting for us to watch the younger players on the team come on so strong,” said the NU skipper whose squad finished 5-13 in Capital Athletic League competition and 7-15 overall.

Cartan had plenty of those upstart players to get a look at as he covered two-thirds of his starting lineup with underclassmen, including sophomores Ed Scofield, Jeff Lane and Scott Huff.

Content in this article was compiled by Debra Craig in 1995 as part The Union’s “Sports Memories” series.