Miners rip through season, show steady improvement

The Nevada Union snowboard team closed out its five-race season last week.

Submitted to The Union

Nevada Union’s snowboard team wrapped up its season last week, closing out a 23-day, five-race slate in which the Miners saw continued improvement.

“I think it meant a lot to most of them,” said NU head coach Mike Dunlap. “This year has been a struggle for everybody, on all kinds of different levels. Just to be able to do something outside with their friends and work at something that’s not easy and make progress was a big deal for a lot of them. It was great just to see kids out on the mountain, smiling and trying to improve.”

“I think it meant a lot to most of them,” said NU head coach Mike Dunlap. “This year has been a struggle for everybody, on all kinds of different levels.

Submitted to The Union

The Miners were led by Hannah Montgomery, who closed the season on a high note, earning a fifth-place finish in giant slalom at the March 3 finale at Alpine Meadows.

“She’s strong and she can handle any conditions,” said Dunlap. “When conditions are rough or bumpy or icy, she still crushes it. And, when conditions are good she just rips. She’s a sound snowboarder no matter what is thrown at her. “

Also making an impression this season was senior Lucy Lee Jens, who had never snowboarded before but quickly picked it up.

“She had never been on a snowboard before,” said Dunlap. “By the end, she was competitive and that was pretty impressive.”

On the boys side, NU has a solid core of underclassmen led by Aiden McKenna.

“He’s definitely our fastest boy,” said Dunlap. “When he doesn’t crash, he’s definitely in contention for a top 15.”

Dunlap added that the NU boys team is a young squad with a bright future if they stick with it.

“As long as we keep this core together I think they are going to be a force,” he said.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.