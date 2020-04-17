MINERS REGAIN LEAGUE LEAD: A look back at this week in Nevada County sports history – 1994

With local sports on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Union has decided to look back at some of the highlights from years past. Here’s a glimpse into what the sports scene offered from April 12-18 in 1994:

Miners regain league lead

Many pitching staffs would have trouble handling four games over five days.

But the Nevada Union High baseball squad rose to the occasion behind hurler Paul Henslee, upsetting 10th-ranked Del Campo, 3-1, at the NU diamond.

Henslee pitched perfect ball through four innings and allowed one baserunner — a fifth inning triple — as the Miners moved into a first-place tie with the Cougars in the Capital Athletic League.

“This was one of our better games,” said then NU baseball coach Chris Bishop. “We didn’t hit very well, but the defense and pitching came through for us.”

The Miners (6-2 CAL, 12-7-1 overall) opened the second scoring in the second when Glen Mitchell led off with a line-drive triple over the left fielder, and later raced home on a wild pitch.

The Miners loaded the bases in the third, setting the stage for a suicide squeeze. Gabe Wittler ran down the line from third and Mitchell laid the bunt down perfectly in front of the mound to make the score 2-0.

Del Campo, meanwhile, was unable to hit Henslee’s pitches out of the infield.

Henslee was relieved by Thor Larsen in the sixth inning. In two innings of one-hit ball, Larsen struck out three to notch his third save.

BR pitching delivers goods

The Bear River baseball team remembered Marysville ace Kevin Chandler well.

No-hitters are hard to forget.

But, the Bruins rose to the occasion behind the four-hit pitching of their own ace Shayn Ramirez, who struck out 11 Indians en route to a 4-2 Golden Empire League victory.

“That’s great pitching again for us,” said then Bruins baseball coach Duane Zauner. “When you have good pitching, all you need is a little hitting.”

Late rally lifts Bruins over Marysville

A two-run seventh inning lifted the Bear River High girls softball team over Marysville in Golden Empire League action.

Freshman pitcher Lauren Roark clamped down after giving up four hits and a solo home run in the first and allowed just one hit the rest of the way.

An errorless performance by the defense helped Bear River earn its seventh straight victory.

The Bruins (6-0 GEL, 9-5-1) scored the go-ahead runs in the seventh with two excellent bunts and aggressive baserunning. Amber Pendola opened with a walk and advanced to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Roark.

Cami Walker laid down another bunt and the throw to first base sailed into right field, scoring Pendola. The Bruins then used the element of surprise.

With Walker standing on third base, Brandy Alexander milked a walk. Instead of stopping at first base, however, Alexander continued walking toward second base to initiate a rundown. That drew attention away from Walker, who raced home for the insurance run.

Relay keys NU’s victory

Teamwork, particularly that of its 400-yard freestyle relay squad, propelled the Nevada Union High swim team past Del Campo, 92-89, in a Capital Athletic League meet at the NU pool.

Despite a pair of individual wins by Elias Crouch, the Miners, missing two other stars, trailed until the last event of the day.

But Crouch teamed with Ian Martin, Gary McClaughry and Jesse Hendricks to claim the 400 fee relay in 3 minutes and 40.75 seconds, securing the meet win.

Eilers, Riley get BR golf victory

Jeanne Eilers, Bear River High’s first female golfer, shot a 4-over-par 40 to share medalist honors with teammate Walter Riley as the Bruins bludgeoned Golden Empire, 216-231, in a Golden Empire League match. Eilers birdied the first two holes to spark her season-best round, just missing a birdie putt on the last hole at Cold Springs Country Club.

“Jeanne’s been straightening out her hits and playing much better in the last three or four rounds,” said then Bear River golf coach Terry Logue.

Miners plaster Placer

The Nevada Union High golf team rebounded from its worst round with one of its best, blasting visiting Placer, 208-230, in a non-league match at Alta Sierra Country Club.

Miners coach Ron Stanley held a team meeting after his golfers shot a 224 and barely survived Del Campo in a Capital Athletic League win.

“I told the guys they needed to be mentally strong,” Stanley said, “to forget each bad shot, move on and not dwell on the negative.”

Medalist Joey Petersen took the words to heart while firing a two-over-par 38.

Bruins clobber Colfax

The undefeated Bear River High tennis team crushed Colfax, 6-1, in Golden Empire League play, notching all its wins in straight sets at the BR courts.

Bear River’s Chris Podesta trounced Peter Sims, 6-1, 6-0, at No. 1 boys singles, while No. 2 Adam Olsen defeated Matt Medlin, 6-0, 6-3.

The Bruins’ Noemi Simone logged a, 7-5, 6-2,victory at No. 1 girls singles over previously unbeaten Erica Reidel. Freshman Kim Sides whipped Marjorie Pretzer, 6-3, 6-2, at No. 2.

NU volleyball team pillages El Dorado

The Nevada Union High boys club volleyball team recovered from a sluggish start to upend El Dorado, 12-15, 15-11, 15-13, 15-6, in a Sierra Foothill League contest.

Nathan Allen amassed 29 kills and seven blocks to pace the second place Miners (3-1 SFL, 4-2).

“We weren’t really warmed up in the first game,” said then NU coach Marco Salcedo. “We picked it up a little in the second game and by the third we started to take over.”

Stellar digging by George Harrison, Brendan Fawcett and Heath Nagy keyed the comeback.

BR track team top two foes

The Bear RiverHigh track teams swept Golden Empire League foes Lincoln and Colfax in a tri-meet.

The Bear River boys team lambasted Lincoln, 91-43, and Colfax, 117-14. The girls team defeated Lincoln, 70-51, and Colfax, 68-54. The Bruins are 4-0 in the GEL in both the boys and girls competition.

The boys team was led by triple winner Todd Giammona, who grabbed victories in he 110-meter high hurdles, 400 high hurdles and 300 intermediate hurdles

Sports Editor Walter Ford compiled the content for this article. To contact Ford, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232. Kyle Orr was The Union’s Sports Editor in 1994.