Miners pound Pondo; earn playoff spot

Nevada Union wide receiver Drew Menet, runs with the ball as a fellow player blocks an opponent during a league matchup earlier in the season. The Miners won their recent matchup against Ponderosa and have received a playoff berth.

Photo: File photo

The Miners are headed to the playoffs.

After earning back-to-back victories to close out the regular season, Nevada Union (4-6 overall, 2-3 Foothill Valley League) grabbed the No. 11 seed in the Sac-Joaquin Section’s Division IV playoffs and will face No. 6 East Union in Manteca on Friday.

With the announcement of its at-large playoff bid, the Nevada Union football team has now made the playoffs three times in the last four seasons (2019, 2021, 2022). Playoffs were not held in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Needing a win in the final game of the regular season to become playoff-eligible, Nevada Union traveled to Ponderosa last Friday and dominated on both sides of the ball en route to a 40-7 victory.

Nevada Union’s talented junior running back Cole McCracken got the scoring started when he ripped off a 47-yard first quarter touchdown run. McCracken finished the evening with 105 rush yards to go with the score.

The Miners would add another first quarter score when junior quarterback Dustin Philpott connected with senior receiver Andrew Webster for a 22-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. Webster led all NU pass catchers with six catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Nevada Union went up 21-0 just before the half when Philpott found senior receiver Brett Cota for a 14-yard score. Philpott was 8-of-13 passing for 127 yards and two touchdowns in the game. Cota finished the evening with five catches for 95 yards and the one score.

The Miners didn’t slow down in the second half. Senior quarterback Maddox Graves took the reigns of the offense in the third quarter and wasted no time putting more points on the board as the 6-foot, 4-inch, team captain took a quarterback keeper 42 yards for a touchdown.

NU pushed the lead to 34-0 on its next possession when Graves connected with Webster on a wide receiver screen that went 44-yards for a score. Graves closed the game with 109 passing yards, 66 rush yards and two total touchdowns (one passing, one rushing).

Junior running back Bodey Eelkema closed out the Miners offensive effort with a 13-yard rumble to the end zone.

Nevada Union’s defense was equally dominant throughout the contest, notching five sacks, nabbing an interception and forcing three turnovers on downs.

Leading the Miners defensive charge was seniors James Kinney (14 tackles) and Trayton Santos (13 tackles). Senior defensive end Clay Renner also made a major impact with nine tackles, including a sack. Tyler Rickets, Nathan Valentine, Ricky Kiser and David Moyer all had sacks in the win as well.

Nevada Union receiver Andrew Webster reaches for a pass during a league matchup earlier this season. The Miners are headed to the playoffs and will play East Union of Manteca on Friday.

Photo: File photo

Sophomore linebacker, and recent JV call up to the varsity team, Ryder Querequincia had a breakout game with 10 tackles and an interception.

The win over Ponderosa was the last stop on the Miners’ shaky journey to the playoffs. They started the season 2-2, but then hit a rough patch in which they lost four in a row. With their backs against the wall, the Miners found their stride down the stretch and closed with a pair of blowout wins. It may not have always been pretty, but it was enough to grab the No. 11 seed and a trip to Manteca.

East Union (4-6 overall) is the No. 6 seed and hosting a playoff game despite losing five of its last six games. The Lancers had opened the season 3-1 with wins over Ripon, McNair and Atwater. But, the team has since struggled against stiff competition, falling to power programs like Lincoln (Stockton), Central Catholic (Modesto), Oakdale, Manteca and Kimball – all of which are playoff bound.

The Miners and Lancers are set to kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday at East Union High School in Manteca.

Nevada Union is joined in the Division IV bracket by fellow FVL teams, West Park (8-1) and Lincoln (5-5). West Park is the No. 3 seed and has a bye through the first round. Lincoln (5-5) in the No. 5 seed and hosts No. 12 Natomas (7-3). FVL winner Placer (10-0) is the No. 1 seed in Division III and has a bye in the first round.

To contact Walter Ford, email walterford44@gmail.com .