Sports Reporter
On Friday evening, the Nevada Union Miners lacrosse team traveled to Sacramento to take on the Christian Brothers Falcons in their final game of the season. Unfortunately, the Miners fell to the Falcons 14-5.
“We had a terrific season,” Miners head coach Sam Carroll said. “9-3 for our first year as a CIF program is nothing to scoff at. We did not end the year the way we would have liked to, but overall we need to hold our heads high and take pride in what we were able to accomplish.”
Despite the loss, the Miners had a good season going 9-3 overall and 6-3 in league play. Coach Carroll hopes it can be a good building block for the next season.
“It has been a long season, and our numbers were not our ally,” Carroll added. “A team of 15, or less at times, is rough when you compete with teams of 20-30. It speaks to our boys’ character that we found the success we did.”
Nevada Union has three seniors that will move on, Caleb Prewitt, Nathaniel Valentine, and Captain Tyler Chazen. Prewitt, the goaltender for the Miners, had over 135 saves on the season. Chazen won over 120 faceoffs.
According to their roster, Nevada Union should have 14 players back next season, including sophomores Ethan Holmes, Lucca, Reischman, Tyler Wood, and Galvin Greisbach.
Holmes was another one of the team captains and was second on the team, and goals scored. Reischman led the team in goals, while Wood and Greisbach finished third and fourth.
With key players returning, Carroll said next year’s season should be a good one for the Miners.
“Now we look towards next season,” Carroll said. “We will be maintaining a good chunk of our core players. We have multiple boys playing in travel leagues, participating in other sports, and training. I can’t wait to see our program grow and get stronger. Miners lacrosse is on the map and we are here to stay.”
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
