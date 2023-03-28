Sports Reporter
The Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team continues to add wins to their preseason schedule with victories over Rocklin and Center over the weekend.
Last year, the Miners went 8-10 in FVL play, and 14-14 overall.
On Friday afternoon, the Miners played the Rocklin Thunder at Condon Park. The Miners used a four-run sixth inning to help win the game 8-5.
“Great win today against a very good team,” Miners head coach Ted White said.
Nevada Union got on the board first when Steele Witchek singled to right field, and Ryder Celenza scored, making it a 1-0 game after the first inning.
The Miners added another run in the second inning with a Celenza RBI single to left field. Nevada Union added two more runs in the fourth inning; one was scored on a balk call by Rocklin pitcher Jude Sears.
The second run was scored when Calvin Rhoden grounded into a fielder’s choice, and Nate Hundemer scored, giving the Miners a 4-0 lead.
Rocklin finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth, but the Miners put up four more runs in the bottom of the inning with RBIs from Brenden Pinney, Jack Bryan, and Hundemer.
Nevada Union led 8-1 going into the top of the seventh inning, but the Thunder made the game interesting, scoring four runs.
Rocklin had the tying run come up to the plate in the final inning after Witchek walked Rocklin’s Grant Munoz, but Witchek rebounded and struck out Austin Tressler to close the game out for the Miners.
Chase Nye, Lucas Mackey, Witchek, and Celenza all had two hits on Friday afternoon. Pinney had one hit and two RBIs. Nye, Celenza, Bryan, and Hundemer all drove in runs.
Mason Muellenhoff started for the Miners and pitched 6.1 innings, giving up eight hits, five runs, and striking out one batter.
“Mason did a great job through 6 innings,” White said. “He ran out of gas a bit in the seventh, but Steele Witchek picked him up.”
Whitchek had two strikeouts in the last inning.
“It just shows the importance of adding runs whenever you can,” White added.”Our four runs in the sixth, after they scored their first run, was huge. I am so proud of the way our guys competed today. Huge team win.”
Saturday Night
Saturday night, the Miners improved to 8-1 after a win over the Center Cougars at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento.
Nye went 2-4 with two RBIs, Celenza 2-3 with two RBIs, and Witchek had two hits and two RBIs.
The Miners are ranked eighth in Max Preps Sac-Joaquin baseball rankings.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
