Miners Golf Classic set for May 1

The Nevada Union Basketball Boosters will hold the Miners Golf Classic on May 1 at the Alta Sierra Country Club.

Participants must preregister for the event by emailing ryanfwitt@gmail.com , or calling 530-798-6481. All profits go to support the boys and girls basketball programs at Nevada Union High School.

Cost is $110 per golfer if paid before April 1, and $125 afterward.

Prizes will be awarded for the shot closest to the pin, longest drive and lowest score foursome.

Warm up, putting contest, lunch and raffle will start at 11 a.m. An 18-hole scramble with a shotgun start will begin at 1 p.m. Appetizers, raffle winners and awards presentation will follow.