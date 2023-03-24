The Nevada Miners varsity track and field team competed against the West Park Panthers on a rainy Wednesday evening at Hooper Stadium. There was no winner in the meet due to the meet being called off 2/3 of the way through because of the rain.
Girls
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Nevada Miners varsity track and field team competed against the West Park Panthers on a rainy Wednesday evening at Hooper Stadium. There was no winner in the meet due to the meet being called off 2/3 of the way through because of the rain.
Girls
Nevada Union’s Chloe Metz-Thompson came in second place in the women’s 100 meters with a time of 13.74. Aniya Martin of West Park came in first with a 12.98 finish.
The Miners Zoe Keriotis finished first in the women’s 400 meter with a time of 70.32, beating out two Panthers competitors.
In the women’s 800 meters finals, Nevada Union’s Delaney Sherr and Isabelle Dooly finished one and two. Sherr finished first with a time of 2:52.55, and Dooly ran a 3:02.76.
The Miners 4x100 relay team of Ellyse Halvorson, Lucy Pfaffinger, Lexy Luna, and Metz-Thompson came in second place with a time of 56.00, and the first place time was 52.88.
Nevada Union had three competitors in the top three in the shot put. Finishing first was Mackenzie Rist with 24-09.00, second Catavina Fredricks (24-08.00), and third Kylee Harrison (21-03.00).
Rist also finished first in the discus with a 75-07, Fredricks came third with a 57-02, and Harrison fifth with 49-04.
The Miners high jump team did great; they had five jumpers in the top eight. Sara Sullivan finished first, and Sage Wang, Ahna Taliaferro-Watson, and Caitlyn Cochran all came in tied for second—Audrey Graham came in eighth for the Miners.
Halvorson won the long jump for the Miners with a leap of 14-07.25. Taliaferro-Watson and Pfaffinger finished second and third for the Miners.
Boys
In the 400 meters the Miners’ Koen Cayabayab came in first with a time of 55.06; Louis Farone finished second and ran 59.5 for Nevada Union.
Josh Griffin and Rowan Henry came in first and second in the 800 meters. Griffin ran a 2:09.96 to get the first finish. Henry ran a 2:13.97, while Josh Tiffany finished with a 2:36.08 to finish eighth.
Griffin also finished first in the 1600 meters with a time of 4:50.56.
Nevada Union’s Lavell Cross and Adam Jones competed in the 110-Meter Hurdles. Cross finished first with a 19.06 time, and Jones ran a time of 19.72 to finish third.
Cayabayab, Jones, Cross, and Landon Valdez, came in first in the 4x100 relay with a time of 48.03; it was a highly contested race, and West Park finished with a time of 49.50.
Nevada Union’s Owen Messer, Coen Clove, and Conner Pack competed in the shot put. Messer tossed a 33-01.0, Clove a 32-11.00, and Pack a 30-07.00.
In the discus, the Miners Messler came in first with a throw of 109-11, and Maddox Graves came in second with a 100-07. Clove finished in the top eight with an 84-00.
Cross came in second place in the long jump for Nevada Union, with a leap of 18-05.00, finishing just behind West Park’s Jayden Caruthers, who had an 18-10.00 jump.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: