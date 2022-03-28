 Miners drop one to Zebras | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Miners drop one to Zebras

Sports Sports |

Elias Funez
  

Nevada Union sophomore and relief pitcher Brady Mallette throws a pitch for a Lincoln opponent during Friday’s league loss.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union baserunners make their way over home plate to score toward the end of the Miners’ 11-3 loss to the Lincoln Zebras Friday afternoon at home. Nevada Union is now 2-4 in the Foothill Valley League behind the Lincoln Fighting Zebras.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union’s Lucas Mackey makes contact with a Lincoln Zebras’ pitch during Friday’s home game loss.
Photo: Elias Funez
A deep knock toward the warning track is caught near the fence by the Miners’ outfield during Friday’s home game against the Lincoln Zebras. The Miners’ next game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at home, where they will take on the Ponderosa Bruins.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union’s Ryder Celenza is thrown out at second base during an attempted double play by the Lincoln Zebras Friday in Grass Valley. The Miners lost 11-3.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Sports
See more