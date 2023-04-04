On Friday afternoon, the Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team (9-3, 1-2) and the Lincoln Zebras (3-3, 2-1) played a double-header in Lincoln. Unfortunately, the Miners fell short in both games, losing 5-2 in the first and 3-1 in the second.
“Tough day at the yard,” Miners head coach Ted White said. “You have to give credit to Lincoln; they outplayed us today. Our pitching was ok. We couldn’t get anything going after the first inning of the first game.”
Nevada Union jumped on top of Lincoln early with two runs in the top of the first.
The Miners senior shortstop Chase Nye started things with a walk; then Nye stole second base. Nevada Union scored their first run on an RBI double by junior Ryder Celenza.
A couple of batters later, senior right-fielder Steele Witchek hit an RBI single, driving in Celenza.
In the bottom of the first, the Zebras tied the game at two when Kade Spomer reached on an error, and Jake Redding and Luke Allen came in to score.
Lincoln went on to score three more runs; two came on Allen’s two-run home run in the third inning.
For the Miners, Witchek went 2-3 with an RBI, while Celenza went 1-4 with an RBI. Nye, freshman Ty Malak, and senior catcher Lucas Mackey all had one hit.
Witchek started the game for the Miners, pitching three innings giving up three earned runs, and struck out one batter. Junior pitcher Austin Thompson pitched the other three innings and struck out two batters.
The Miners fell behind early when the Zebras hit two home runs from Redding and Allen; at the end of the first inning, the Miners were down 3-0.
The first run for the Miners came in the seventh inning after catcher Mackey hit a lead-off double, first baseman Brenden Pinney reached on an error, and Mackey scored.
The Miners had the tying run come up to the plate twice, but Witchek struck out, and center fielder Jack Bryan grounded into a double play to end the game.
Nye, Witchek, and Pinney all had hits for the Miners.
After giving up three runs in the first inning, Miners’ sophomore pitcher Mason Muellenhoff settled in and pitched six strong innings giving up three runs and had three strikeouts.
