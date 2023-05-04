Tate Beaudette vs Mesa Verde

Miners senior Tate Beaudette (5) serves the ball in Nevada Union's 3-0 home playoff win on Tuesday night against the Mesa Verde Mavericks. The Miners will play tonight in the quarterfinals against the El Dorado Cougars.

 LaMarr Fields/lfields@theunion.com

On Tuesday night, the No.1 seeded Nevada Union Miners varsity volleyball team (27-6, 10-0) hosted the first round of the 2023 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin D-III boys' volleyball playoffs. The Miners went up against the No.16 seed Mesa Verde Mavericks (14-12, 10-4), and Nevada Union dominated all three sets to win 3-0.

"It was a good game for us," Miners senior Brett Cota said. "We came out with a lot of energy. It was a nice way to start the playoffs."