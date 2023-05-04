Sports Reporter

On Tuesday night, the No.1 seeded Nevada Union Miners varsity volleyball team (27-6, 10-0) hosted the first round of the 2023 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Sac-Joaquin D-III boys’ volleyball playoffs. The Miners went up against the No.16 seed Mesa Verde Mavericks (14-12, 10-4), and Nevada Union dominated all three sets to win 3-0.

