MINERS CLAIM LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP: A look back at this week in Nevada County sports history – 1945

With local sports on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Union has decided to look back at some of the highlights from years past. Here’s a glimpse into what The Union sports pages offered from May 8-15 in 1945.

Miners claim league championship

The Grass Valley High School Miners, playing their first season in the Sierra Foothill League baseball schedule, won the championship when they vanquished the Roseville Tigers 7-2 on the Roseville diamond.

The victory was expertly put together as the Red and Gold took a four-run lead in the first inning and were never headed.

Support Local Journalism Donate



While Albert Ali defeated Roseville last week on the mound for the Miners, it was Wally Trathen who set them down yesterday, striking out nine and allowing no walks. LaCrosse and Len Metz, each with a double and a single, were the best Grass Valley stickmen.

Grass Valley takes 3rd AT HUB CITY MEET

Track and field athletes of Grass Valley High School scored third in the A division of the Hub City Meet at Marysville, nosing the Roseville athletes by one half point.

The Placer team won with 43 points, followed by San Juan with 30½; Grass Valley, 26; Roseville, 25½; and Yuba City and Marysville with 3 each. The Miners total puts them in a challenging position for the Sierra Foothill League meet at Auburn next week.

In points scored, Jerry Buck was third in the 100 and 220; Mel Hamilton, second in the 220; and Kenny Stahl, first in the 160 low hurdles.

Grass Valley hammers out softball victory

The Hinds Apartment Girls Softball Team, which will play during the season of 1945 under the name “Grass Valley,” visited Auburn, playing a game against the DeWitt General Hospital WACS and defeating them, 15-2.

The Grass Valley Girls had their batting eyes with them for so early in the season. Joyce Wells led with three hits in three times at bat, followed by Beverley Painter, Lois LeDuc, Elaine Staley, Maxine Coe and Marian Goodlow with two hits each.

Goodlow pitched a high class game, striking out 11, walking none and allowing only six hits.

Fishing gear for servicemen

Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce has received several requests from soldiers at Camp Beale, and others visiting in Grass Valley, for fishing equipment with which they can try streams and lakes in the region.

Many of the G.I.’s are anglers but are without their gear in camps far from home.

The Chamber of Commerce asks Grass Valleyans with fishing rods and equipment, who are not using them, to place the tackle at their disposal for the use of the visiting servicemen. The tackle will serve to make some soldier’s weekend a happy one.

Content in this article was compiled by Debra Craig in 1995 as part The Union’s “Sports Memories” series.