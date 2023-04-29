Sports Reporter
With playoff seedings still to be determined, the Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team hosted the Oakmont Vikings in a crucial game on Thursday at home. Unfortunately, the Miners lost to the Vikings 7-0.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sports Reporter
With playoff seedings still to be determined, the Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team hosted the Oakmont Vikings in a crucial game on Thursday at home. Unfortunately, the Miners lost to the Vikings 7-0.
“Tough loss today and we came out pretty flat,” Miners head coach Ted White said.
After a scoreless first inning, the Oakmont Vikings scored their first run when KC Tibbits bunted and reached on a Miners error, allowing a runner to score.
Oakmont scored another run in the third inning, then went on to score three in the fifth and tacked on two more in the sixth inning to put the game away.
The Miners only had two hits in the game, and both came from sophomore center fielder Jack Bryan.
Senior Steele Witchek was on the bump for the Miners; he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and struck out four batters. Junior Brady Mallette threw 1.1 innings out of the bullpen.
“Steele pitched well enough to win,” White said. “Not going to win too many games with only 2 hits and 3 errors.”
Currently, the Miners are two games behind the final playoff spot in the Foothill Valley League (FVL) at 4-7. The FVL race is tight with four games to go, the Ponderosa Bruins are in first place at 7-4, but Oakmont, the Lincoln Zebras, and Placer Hillmen are tied for second at 6-5 and only one game out of first.
Along with Nevada Union, the West Park Panthers are 4-7. The Miners must win and get help to make the FVL playoffs.
A win on Friday at Oakmont would be an excellent start to head into the season’s final three games against Ponderosa next week.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: