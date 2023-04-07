Sports Reporter
The Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team (10-5, 1-2) suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat Wednesday to the Classical Academy Caimans (7-2) in the Lion’s Tournament in San Diego.
Both pitchers were on point in the game; the game’s first run was not scored until the bottom of the sixth inning when Caimans Trevor Hoff hit an RBI single to center field, giving Classical Academy a 1-0 lead heading into the final inning.
Trailing 1-0 in the top of the seventh, the Miners came to bat, and sophomore second baseman Nate Hundemer started the inning with a single to right field. Next, senior Chase Nye sacrificed Hundemer to second base.
Then freshman Ty Malak came up and hit a single, giving the Miners runners on 1st and 3rd with one out. Then, junior Ryder Clenenza hit an RBI single, tying the game at one.
Nevada Union scored two more runs in the inning behind a sacrifice fly by senior catcher Lucas Mackey and an RBI double by junior Brenden Pinney. The Miners led 3-1 going into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Classical Academy scored four runs in the bottom of the inning to win the walk-off.
Junior Mason Muellenhoff was the starting pitcher for the Miners; he pitched 6.1 innings and gave up six hits and four runs while striking out four batters.
First baseman Pinney led Nevada Union at the plate, going 2-2 with one RBI. Sophomores Jack Bryan, Calvin Rhoden, and Hundemer all had one hit, with Mackey, Malak, and Celenza getting one hit apiece.
The Miners are 1-2 in the Lion’s Tournament so far, they lost to the Morse Tigers 7-5 Monday, beat the Lincoln Hornets 12-3 Tuesday, and fell short to the Classical Academy Caimans 4-3.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
