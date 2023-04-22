Sports Reporter
On Thursday, the Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team hosted the Placer Hillmen in a massive game with a tight playoff race with just seven games left in the season. Unfortunately, the Miners fell short 12-5 against the Hillmen.
“Tough one today.” Miners head coach Ted White said.
Both teams scored runs in the first inning; then Placer scored three runs in the top of the third to take a 4-1 lead.
But the Miners battled back in the bottom half of the inning with four runs. Senior Nick Thompson got things started when he was hit by a pitch and awarded first base, and senior shortstop Chase Nye followed with a single.
Freshman Ty Malak then laid down a sacrifice bunt to move Thompson and Nye to second and third base.
Then junior third baseman Ryder Celenza roped a double in left-center field, scoring Thompson and Nye. Following Celenza’s double, senior Lucas Mackey hit an RBI double of his own.
After junior first baseman Brenden Pinney popped out, senior Steele Witchek hit a double to drive in Mackey, and the Miners took a 5-4 lead after three innings.
When you thought the Miners had the momentum, the Hillmen bounced back with four runs in the fourth inning and two more in the fifth.
In the seventh inning, Placer delivered their final blow with a two-run home run by Cowen Meyer to make the score 12-5.
Mackey led the Miners at the plate with two hits, both were doubles, and he also drove in two runs. Celenza, Malak, Nye, Thompson, and center fielder Jack Bryan all had hits for the Miners.
“Steele didn’t have his good stuff today and struggled,” White said. “Unfortunately, our bullpen couldn’t keep us close.”
Witchek started for the Miners, pitched 2.1 innings, gave up five hits, four runs (two earned), and struck out two Hillmen.
With the loss, the Miners fell one game behind the Hillmen (4-4) for the final playoff spot. Nevada Union is currently 3-5 in the Foothill Valley League (FVL) but so are the West Park Panthers and Oakmont Vikings.
“The baseball season is a rollercoaster with lots of ups and downs, White added. “We have to regroup and get back to competing like I know we can. We are still in the thick of a playoff run.”
The Ponderosa Bruins are 6-2 and in first place, followed by the Lincoln Zebras, 5-3. With seven games left, the FVL baseball playoff bracket is still up in the air.
It will be a fight to the finish.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
