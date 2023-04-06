After losing their first game of the Lion’s Tournament to the Morse Tigers 7-5 on Monday, the Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team (10-4, 1-2) bounced back with a 12-3 win over the Lincoln Hornets of San Diego (6-5) Tuesday in San Diego.
Nevada Union got on the board in the first inning when Junior first baseman Brenden Pinney drew a bases-loaded walk, and senior Chase Nye came in to score, giving the Miners a 1-0 lead.
The Hornets knotted the game up at one with a Juan Savalza RBI single.
The Miners put up four runs in the top of the third, starting with an RBI double to right field by Pinney. After that, senior Steele Witchek reached on an error, and senior catcher Lucas Mackey came in to score.
The final two runs of the inning came with a two-run RBI single from senior Nick Thompson, making the score 5-1 Miners after three innings.
Nevada Union added another run in the fourth inning before putting up two runs in the fifth on a two-run RBI double from Pinney, and the Miners’ lead grew to 8-1.
Lincoln added two runs in the sixth inning, but the Miners scored four more runs in the top of the seventh.
Junior Ryder Celenza drove in the inning’s first run with an RBI single to left field. Then, Mackey hit an RBI single, and another run came in to score on an error by the Hornets. The game’s final run came on an RBI single from junior Kyle Ensman.
Junior Austin Thompson was on the bump for the Miners; he pitched two innings, gave up one run, three hits, and had two strikeouts. Junior Ben Loveton pitched 1.2 innings, surrendered one hit, and struck out two batters. Pitcher Brady Mallete pitched the final 3.1 innings, giving two runs and two strikeouts.
Nevada Union totaled 12 hits, led by Celenza, who had three hits and one RBI. Mackey and Pinney both had multiple hit games, with Pinney adding three RBIs.
Freshman Ty Malak had one hit and walked three times; Witchek, Thompson and Ensman all had one hit apiece.
