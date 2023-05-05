On Wednesday, the Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team hosted the Ponderosa Bruins in a doubleheader. Unfortunately, it was the Miners’ last two home games of the season, and they suffered 5-0 and 7-1 losses.
Game 1
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On Wednesday, the Nevada Union Miners varsity baseball team hosted the Ponderosa Bruins in a doubleheader. Unfortunately, it was the Miners’ last two home games of the season, and they suffered 5-0 and 7-1 losses.
Game 1
The Miners fell behind early when the Bruins scored two runs in the second inning. Ponderosa went on to score three more runs in the game.
The Miners’ bats were silent in game one; they only had three hits. Seniors Chase Nye, Lucas Mackey, and sophomore Carter Van Matre all had hits.
Junior Brenden Pinney was on the mound and pitched five innings, giving up 11 hits and five runs while striking out one batter.
Junior Brady Mallete pitched two innings in relief and gave up one hit.
Game 2
Ponderosa struck first in game two, but Nevada Union bounced back in the bottom of the first to tie the game.
Miners shortstop Nye led the bottom half of the inning with a double, and freshman Ty Malak sacrificed Nye to third base. Then with one out, junior Ryder Celenza grounded out to second base, and Nye came into score to tie the game at one, but that was the only run the Miners scored.
Ponderosa went on to score six more runs to win 7-1. The Bruins scored on all their runs on six Miners errors.
The Miners had five hits in the game, with Celeneza having two of those hits. Nye, Mackey, and senior Nick Thompson all had one hit.
Senior Steele Witchek was on the bump for the Miners and pitched 3.2 innings while giving up four hits and five runs (no earned) while striking out four.
Junior Austin Thompson and Malak pitched in relief, with Thompson pitching 1.1 innings and striking out one. Malak pitched the final two innings, giving up three hits and two runs (no earned). Malak also struck out one Bruin.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: