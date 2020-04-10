MINER NETTERS TOP MCCLATCHY: A look back at this week in Nevada County sports history – 1983

With local sports on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Union has decided to look back at some of the highlights from years past. Here’s a glimpse into what the sports scene offered from April 4-11 in 1983:

Miner netters top McClatchy

Nevada Union’s tennis team moved its overall season record to 4-3 by posting a non-league victory over McClatchy.

The NU netters picked up singles wins from Bill Tiffen, Lain Hensley and Gil Dietrich before sweeping both doubles matches to clinch the verdict, 5-3.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The Miners’ key doubles wins came from the duos of Dan Egoroff and Jack Corbett, and Sam Eilers and Jeff Gardner.

“It was a good tough match,” said then coach Pat Houlihan. “Hopefully we’ll carry it over into our league matches.”

Martinez guides NU to first CAL triumph

Jeff Martinez’s right arm and hitting swing played a major role for Nevada Union’s varsity baseball team as the Miners broke into the Capital Athletic League victory column.

Paced by Martinez’s pitching and hitting, the Miners topped La Sierra, 7-3, to score their first CAL win after six setbacks.

Martinez went the distance and allowed just four hits and three runs while striking out six.

He also ignited two NU rallies. In the first inning, Martinez drilled an RBI single that plated Grant Conway. In the third, Martinez roped a two-run double to put the Miners up 7-0.

“We keep improving with every game,” said then coach Earle Conway. “This is a very tough baseball league, but we’re slowly but surely coming around.”

Nettles, Brown lift NU girls past Mercy

Kristi Nettles and Jenny Brown each collected three hits and teamed to drive in seven runs to help power Nevada Union’s softball team past Mercy, 11-8.

Playing their first game at home this season, the Minerettes used a 14-hit offensive attack to build an eight run lead before Mercy closed the gap with a five-run seventh inning.

“We hit the ball real well,” said then coach Loren Brown after watching his team improve its CAL mark to 2-1.

Little League season opens

The Gold Country Plumbing Indians and the A’s were opening day winners as the Grass Valley Little League’s major division kicked off its season.

Brian Metreyeon helped make the Indians’ lidlifter a happy one as he led the Tribe to a 6-0 triumph over the Sports Anyone? Dodgers.

Metreyeon pitched a no-hit, no-run game for five and one-thirds innings before surrendering the lone safety off him in the top of the sixth to Don Johnson.

Metreyeon also helped his own cause as he clubbed a three-run home run in a big five-run Indians third inning.

The A’s had their hitting togs on in a 17-7 drubbing of the Yankees as the winners rapped out 15 base hits.

Leading the charge for the A’s were Rob Comrie, Justin Nicholson and Jason Weaver with three hits each.

Thinclads back in action

After a near three-weeks layoff because of inclement weather and Easter vacation, Nevada Union’s track teams competed in the Placer Relays in Auburn.

“Our time were really poor,” said then NU coach Sig Ostrom. “We haven’t been able to get outside much, so we have a lot of work to do if the weather holds up.

Despite the lack of track time, the Miners got strong showings from distance runner Tom Ryan and the team’s 880-meter relay team.

Ryan ran the 2-mile race in 10:17 and took third. The 880 quartet of Artie Briggs, Mark Tintle, Brian Lewis and Mike Cercel teamed for a third place finish.

NU tops Highlands

Nevada Union’s badminton team opened Sacramento Valley League play by fashioning a 9-4 victory over Highlands.

Scoring men’s singles wins for NU were Kevin Porter and Kris Henning, while Lan Haynh and Tricia Redgate were victors in the women’s singles ranks.

Sports Editor Walter Ford compiled the content for this article. To contact Ford, email wford@theunion.com or call 530-477-4232. Mike Ray was The Union’s Sports Editor in 1983.