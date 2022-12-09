Meet your Nevada Union football superfans; Josh Last and Dylan Foster
It’s Friday night at Nevada Unions’ Hooper Stadium. The game is winding down, the Miners are up by several touchdowns, a much needed victory to bring NU into playoffs. Minutes are left in the game. The handoff is good, followed by a 72-yard touchdown run. We all know how this story continues… The fans go wild! But an addition to this version includes two young men, Josh Last and Dylan Foster who can be seen on the sideline with arms waving, jumping and hollering. Candy is flying into the stands and a barrage of high-fives and fist-bumps are given out to the players. Their energy permeates the stadium throughout the highs and lows of the evening. They hold the belief of a victory, down to the bitter end of every-single-game.
Meet your Nevada Union Superfans.
Did you make it out to a Nevada Union football game this year? Or for that matter, within the last decade? If so, you would have seen these two, inseparable, donning their long-since retired football jerseys bearing their nameplate and the NU memorabilia acquired from years and years of superfandom service. Every Friday, whether a home or away game, there is no place other than the football stadium that Josh and Dylan would rather be. Should they happen to miss a game, their absence is felt by all. They arrive prepared for the task at hand, which includes a backpack filled with an abundance of snacks, candies and gum. But most importantly, enough enthusiasm to share with hundreds of attendees and an absolute love of being a welcomed part of the team. They have been granted special access to the precious turf and are appreciated by all – The coaches, the teammates, and community.
As every season must come to an end, the Miners recently held their end-of-season banquet and the NU Football Boosters recognized these two men for their steadfast dedication. Josh Last and Dylan Foster were honorary guests, gifted with the title of Superfan, commemorating the moment with a photo plaque and lapel pin, applause from the crowd and hugs from their proud parents in attendance. It was a special moment for these two best friends, to stand on stage together and feel the appreciation of their contributions. A rare moment of reciprocity.
The average football fan cheers on their team any given Sunday afternoon when it is football season, but a true superfan centers their life around the game. As they relive their glory days with Nevada Union, you will see Josh Last and Dylan Foster continue to suit up for duty, every football Friday evening. If you did not know these fine men by name, you now know them by heart, and the integral role that they will continue to play under the Friday night lights with their football family.
Meet your Nevada Union football superfans; Josh Last and Dylan Foster
It’s Friday night at Nevada Unions’ Hooper Stadium. The game is winding down, the Miners are up by several touchdowns, a much needed victory to bring NU into playoffs. Minutes are left in the game.…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments