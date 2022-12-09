Meet your Nevada Union football superfans; Josh Last and Dylan Foster

Josh Last (left) and Dylan Foster have been designated Nevada Union Football 2022 Superfans. They were recently presented a plaque with their photos and signatures from members of the team and coaching staff.

Photo: Tiffany Marin Graves

It’s Friday night at Nevada Unions’ Hooper Stadium. The game is winding down, the Miners are up by several touchdowns, a much needed victory to bring NU into playoffs. Minutes are left in the game. The handoff is good, followed by a 72-yard touchdown run. We all know how this story continues… The fans go wild! But an addition to this version includes two young men, Josh Last and Dylan Foster who can be seen on the sideline with arms waving, jumping and hollering. Candy is flying into the stands and a barrage of high-fives and fist-bumps are given out to the players. Their energy permeates the stadium throughout the highs and lows of the evening. They hold the belief of a victory, down to the bitter end of every-single-game.

Meet your Nevada Union Superfans.

Did you make it out to a Nevada Union football game this year? Or for that matter, within the last decade? If so, you would have seen these two, inseparable, donning their long-since retired football jerseys bearing their nameplate and the NU memorabilia acquired from years and years of superfandom service. Every Friday, whether a home or away game, there is no place other than the football stadium that Josh and Dylan would rather be. Should they happen to miss a game, their absence is felt by all. They arrive prepared for the task at hand, which includes a backpack filled with an abundance of snacks, candies and gum. But most importantly, enough enthusiasm to share with hundreds of attendees and an absolute love of being a welcomed part of the team. They have been granted special access to the precious turf and are appreciated by all – The coaches, the teammates, and community.

Nevada Union Football sideline photographer Tiffany Marin Graves presents Dylan Foster and Josh Last with their 2022 Nevada Union Superfans award during the recent fall sports banquet.

Photo: Courtesy Allison Moyer

As every season must come to an end, the Miners recently held their end-of-season banquet and the NU Football Boosters recognized these two men for their steadfast dedication. Josh Last and Dylan Foster were honorary guests, gifted with the title of Superfan, commemorating the moment with a photo plaque and lapel pin, applause from the crowd and hugs from their proud parents in attendance. It was a special moment for these two best friends, to stand on stage together and feel the appreciation of their contributions. A rare moment of reciprocity.

The average football fan cheers on their team any given Sunday afternoon when it is football season, but a true superfan centers their life around the game. As they relive their glory days with Nevada Union, you will see Josh Last and Dylan Foster continue to suit up for duty, every football Friday evening. If you did not know these fine men by name, you now know them by heart, and the integral role that they will continue to play under the Friday night lights with their football family.

Josh Last takes part in the honoring of the stars and stripes during the National Anthem before the start of a varsity Nevada Union football match.

Photo: Tiffany Marin Graves

Nevada union superfan Dylan Foster runs onto the field along with the varsity Miners prior to a game.

Photo: Tiffany Marin Graves

Josh Last and Dylan Foster are at home on the sidelines of Hooper Stadium as they can be seen regularly cheering on the home team.

Photo: Tiffany Marin Graves

Nevada Union superfan Josh Last fistbumps members of the varsity Miners squad as they head out onto the gridiron.

Photo: Tiffany Marin Graves

Dylan Foster takes in the beginning of a varsity Miners matchup along with the rest of the team during the singing of the National Anthem.

Photo: Tiffany Marin Graves

Josh Last smiles as the start of another varsity Miners matchup is about to take place.

Photo: Tiffany Marin Graves