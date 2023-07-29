NASCAR Kansas Truck Auto Racing

Matt DiBenedetto (25) during practice before a NASCAR Truck Series auto race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas in 2022.

 Colin E. Braley

Sports aReporter

With one race left before the NASCAR Camping Truck Series, Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto will look to win his first race of the season in the Worldwide Express 250 at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia.

