With one race left before the NASCAR Camping Truck Series, Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto will look to win his first race of the season in the Worldwide Express 250 at the Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia.
The Worldwide Express 250 will be 250 laps for 197.50 miles. Stage one and two will be 70 laps, and the final stage will be 110 laps.
DiBenedetto earned his ninth top-ten finish in his last race by finishing tenth in the CRC Brakleen 150 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania.
DiBenedetto is currently in eighth place in points in the truck series with 431 points. The top ten racers advance to the playoffs on August 11th.
Corey Hiem leads the way in points with 569, while Zane Smith is second with 527, followed by Grant Enfinger (510), Christian Eckes (480), and Carson Hocevar (444) round out the top five.
So far this season, DiBenedetto has one top-five and nine top-ten finishes in 15 races.
DiBenedetto earned his first career NASCAR win in the Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2022.
DiBenedetto has one win, two top-five, and 15 top-ten finishes in his Camping Truck Series career.
He also has seven seasons at the NASCAR Cup Series level, most recently competing for Wood Brothers Racing in the legendary No. 21.
In Cup, DiBenedetto has nine top-five and 31 top-ten finishes in 248 starts, achieving the best second result in the 2019 Bristol Night Race. He also won the NASCAR All-Star Open at Bristol in July 2020.
Saturday’s race will start at 4:30 p.m. and be televised on FS1.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
