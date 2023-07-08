NASCAR Trucks Auto Racing

Matt Dibenedetto (25) during qualifying for a NASCAR truck series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 ap photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sports Reporter

The Nascar Craftsman Camping Truck Series returns today after a week off for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio in Lexington, Ohio. Nevada City’s Matt DiBenedetto will look to win his first race of the season at the Mid-Ohio Sports Course.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.