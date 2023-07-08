The Nascar Craftsman Camping Truck Series returns today after a week off for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio in Lexington, Ohio. Nevada City’s Matt DiBenedetto will look to win his first race of the season at the Mid-Ohio Sports Course.
It will be the Camping Truck Series’ second appearance at the 2.258-mile, 13-turn Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course.
Parker Kligerman won last year’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 at Mid-Ohio.
In DiBenedetto’s last race the Rackley Roofing 200, two weeks ago, he came in seventh place.
Along with his seventh-place finish, DiBenedetto picked up 40 points to move up from tenth to eighth to give a cushion for a playoff spot. The top ten racers make the playoffs. After Saturday’s race, there will be two races before the playoffs.
Hiem is the leader in the Camping Truck Series standings with 474 points; Smith is second with 458. Grant Enfinger (443), Ty Majeski (430), and Ben Rhodes (427) finish out the top five.
The point system works like this; races consist of three stages, with championship implications in each stage. The race winner following the final stage receives 40 points; second-place 35, third-place 34, fourth-place 33; and so on (a 35-to-2 scale). Those finishing 36th to 40th will be awarded one point.
In his last four races, DiBenedetto finished in the top ten. So far this season, DiBenedetto has one top-five finish and seven top-ten finishes.
DiBenedetto’s first race in the Camping Truck Series was the 2022 NextEra Energy 250. He earned his first career win in the Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2022.
DiBenedetto has one win, two top-five, and 14 top-ten finishes in his Camping Truck Series career.
He also has seven seasons at the NASCAR Cup Series level, most recently competing for Wood Brothers Racing in the legendary No. 21.
In Cup, DiBenedetto has nine top-five and 31 top-ten finishes in 248 starts, achieving the best second result in the 2019 Bristol Night Race. He also won the NASCAR All-Star Open at Bristol in July 2020.
Today’s race will start at 10:30 a.m. and will be televised on FS1.
