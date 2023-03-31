NASCAR Talladega Trucks Auto Racing

Truck Series driver Matt DiBenedetto celebrates after winning the NASCAR Trucks Chevrolet Silverado 250 auto race Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Talladega, Ala.

 Butch Dill

The fifth race out of 23 of the Nascar Camping Truck Series will occur Saturday in Richmond, Texas, at the Texas Motor Speedway. Nevada City’s Matt DiBenedetto will start in the No. 19 position in the Speedycash.com 250.

Last Saturday, DiBenedetto raced in the XPEL 250, finished 29th, and picked up nine points. The race was held at the Circuit of the Americas in Travis County, Texas. Zane Smith came in first place and received 52 points.

