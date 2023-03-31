The fifth race out of 23 of the Nascar Camping Truck Series will occur Saturday in Richmond, Texas, at the Texas Motor Speedway. Nevada City’s Matt DiBenedetto will start in the No. 19 position in the Speedycash.com 250.
Last Saturday, DiBenedetto raced in the XPEL 250, finished 29th, and picked up nine points. The race was held at the Circuit of the Americas in Travis County, Texas. Zane Smith came in first place and received 52 points.
DiBenedetto is eighth with 112 points in the 2023 Nascar Truck Series Standings; he has one top-ten finish this year.
A loose lug nut on the final pit stop cost DiBenedetto a top-five finish in the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 in Las Vegas, Nevada, back on March 3.
DiBenedetto ended up finishing 12th and earning 41 points.
Smith (168), Christian Eckes (140), Ty Majeski (166), Ben Rhodes (150), and Grant Enfinger (131) are the top five in Nascar Truck Series Standings. Eckes is ahead of Majeski because he has a race win on the season. Both Eckes and Majeski have three top-ten and two top-five finishes.
DiBenedetto started in the Nascar Truck Series in 2022 at the NextEra Energy 250. He won his first race in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Talladega). In 25 races, DiBenedetto has one win and eight top-ten finishes.
Before the Truck Series, DiBenedetto raced for seven years in the Nascar Xfinity Series and Nascar Cup Series. He raced in 69 races in the Xfinity Series and had two top-ten finishes. DiBenedetto participated in 248 races in the Cup Series and had 31 top-ten finishes.
DiBenedetto races in No. 25 W.A.R Chevrolet Silverado.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.