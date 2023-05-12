NASCAR Trucks Auto Racing

Matt Dibenedetto (25) during qualifying for a NASCAR truck series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sports Reporter

Nevada City’s Matt DiBenedetto will race in today’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at the Darlington Speedway in Darlington, South Carolina.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.