Sports Reporter
Nevada City’s Matt DiBenedetto will race in today’s Buckle Up South Carolina 200 at the Darlington Speedway in Darlington, South Carolina.
DiBenedetto will start in the 20th position in his Chevrolet No.25 Rackley W.A.R truck.
Last Saturday, DiBenedetto raced in the Heart of America 200 and did not finish (DNF) but placed 29th and picked up eight points. Grant Enfinger finished first in the Heart of America 200.
So far, DiBenedetto is tenth with 193 points in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings. Zane Smith is first in the standings, with 323 points, followed by Ty Majeski, who also has 323 points. Ben Rhodes (282), Cory Heim (276), and Enfinger (267) round out the top five.
DiBenedetto has three top ten finishes this season; he finished sixth in the FR8 208, tenth in the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, and seventh in the Long John Silver’s 200.
DiBenedetto started in the Nascar Truck Series in 2022 at the NextEra Energy 250. He won his first race in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Talladega). In 31 races, DiBenedetto has one win and 11 top-ten finishes.
Before the Truck Series, DiBenedetto raced for seven years in the Nascar Xfinity Series and Nascar Cup Series. He raced in 69 races in the Xfinity Series and had two top-ten finishes. DiBenedetto participated in 248 races in the Cup Series and had 31 top-ten finishes.
The Buckle Up South Carolina 200 will be today at 4:30 on FS1.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: