NASCAR Talladega Trucks Auto Racing

Matt DiBenedetto celebrates after winning the NASCAR Trucks series auto race Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Talladega, Ala.

 ap photo | Butch Dill

Sports Reporter

The 18th race of the Nascar Camping Truck Series, the Clean Harbors 175, is now complete, with Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto taking 27th place in the second race of the Round of 10.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.