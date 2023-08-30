Sports Reporter
The 18th race of the Nascar Camping Truck Series, the Clean Harbors 175, is now complete, with Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto taking 27th place in the second race of the Round of 10.
The race took place at the Milwaukee Mile and lasted two hours, four minutes, and 23 seconds, with Grant Enfinger, in his Chevrolet Silverado, winning his third win this season.
“There’s been so much effort put in our truck from everybody, top to bottom, but our core group of guys, they work a ton of hours, they’ve worked their tail off all year and last year,” Enfinger told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “I didn’t know exactly how this was going to go.”
“For me, it gives me clarity, Enfinger added.”Honestly this week was disappointing, but it was almost a good thing as far as, hey, it’s not wishy-washy anymore. Now it’s hey, we don’t have a job next year. Now all we can do is focus on winning this championship.”
Enfinger took the lead over Carson Hocevar on Lap 159 and led the rest of the way. Enfinger led for 95 of the 175 laps.
Following Enfinger and Hocevar were Christian Eckes, Corey Heim, and Matt Crafton to round out the top five. Sixth through ten went to Chase Purdy, Ty Majeski, Derek Kraus, Jake Garcia, and Bayley Currey.
DiBenedetto was the lowest playoff contender by finishing 27th. He struggled all day long in Milwaukee. He will need a massive weekend at the Kansas Speedway to advance to the next round of playoffs.
By finishing 27th in the race, DiBenedetto picked up ten points and has dropped to tenth in the Nascar Camping Truck Series standings with 2,039 points.
Standings
Grant Enfinger 2114
Ty Majeski 2108
Corey Heim 2126
Christian Eckes 2117
Carson Hocevar 2112
Zane Smith 2085
Matt Crafton 2065
Nick Sanchez 2059
Ben Rhodes 2056
Matt DiBenedetto 2039
So far this season, DiBenedetto has one top-five and ten top-ten finishes in 18 starts.
In 41 career starts in the Camping Truck Series, DiBenedetto has one win, two top-five and 17 top-ten finishes.
The Camping Truck Series returns Friday, September 8th, for the Kansas Lottery 200 at the Kansas Speedway.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
