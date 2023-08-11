Sports Reporter
The Nascar Craftsman Camping Truck Series heads to Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the TSport 200 tonight. The TSport 200 is the 17th Truck Series race and the first race of the round of ten playoffs.
Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto is ninth in the standings and will compete in the Camping Truck Series Playoffs.
The event will be contested over 200 laps at the 0.686 miles permanent quad-oval-shaped racetrack. It will be the second annual TSport 200 hosted by Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park in the history of the series.
The Truck Series started racing at the Indianapolis Raceway Park in 1995. After a ten-year absence from 2012-2021, the Truck Series returned to the active schedule in 2022.
DiBenedetto closed the season with a 17th-place finish in the Worldwide Express 250 in Richmond, Virginia.
So far this season, DiBenedetto has one top-five and nine top-ten finishes.
In the Camping Truck Series, the top racers in points advance to the playoffs.
Corey Heim 2,030
Zane Smith 2,022
Carson Hocevar 2,021
Christian Eckes 2,019
Grant Enfinger 2,017
Ty Majeski 2,014
Ben Rhodes 2,013
Nicholas Sanchez 2,005
Matt DiBenedetto 2,002
Matt Crafton 2,002
DiBenedetto started in the Nascar Truck Series in 2022 at the NextEra Energy 250. He won his first race in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Talladega). DiBenedetto has one win, two top-five, and 16 top-ten finishes in his Truck Series career.
Before the Truck Series, DiBenedetto raced for seven years in the Nascar Xfinity Series and Nascar Cup Series. He raced in 69 races in the Xfinity Series and had two top-ten finishes. DiBenedetto participated in 248 races in the Cup Series and had 31 top-ten finishes.
Tonight’s TSport 200 will start at 6:00 p.m. and be televised on FS1.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: