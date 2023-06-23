Sports Reporter
Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto returns to the track this evening to race in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee.
The Nashville Superspeedway is 1.333 miles and has a concrete surface.
The Rackley Roofing 200 is a 150 lap race, with 45 laps in stage 1, 50 in stage 2, and 55 in the last stage. The Nashville Superspeedway has hosted races since 2001. However, Nashville Superspeedway has not had any past winners in the confirmed entrants this weekend.
DiBenedetto finished sixth in his last race, the Toyota 200, at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, Missouri.
“We made the very most of our truck with that sixth place finish and getting the stage points,” DiBenedetto told Kickinthetires.com “That was pretty well maximized. The team did a good job, and Chad (Kendrick, crew chief) did a good job. We were able to make a good run out of it.
DiBenedetto’s sixth-place finish netted him 37 points; he is currently tenth in the NASCAR Camping Truck Series standings with 318 points.
Corey Heim is in first place in the standings with 425; Ty Majeski is second with 426; Grant Enfinger (416), Zane Smith (406), and Ben Rhodes (393) round out the top five in Camping Truck Series standings.
With his 318 points, DiBenedetto is seven points ahead of Tanner Gray for the last playoff spot with four races to go before the playoffs start.
“We’ve got two good races coming up: Nashville and Mid-Ohio,” DiBenedetto said. “Hopefully, we can win one, so we don’t have to worry about the points because it is tight.”
So far this season, DiBenedetto has one top-five and six top-ten finishes.
DiBenedetto started in the Nascar Truck Series in 2022 at the NextEra Energy 250. He won his first race in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Talladega). In 35 races, DiBenedetto has one win and 13 top-ten finishes.
This evening race starts at 5:00 p.m. and will be televised on FS1.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: