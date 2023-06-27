Sports Reporter
Friday Night Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto competed in the third annual NASCAR Camping Truck Series race, the Rackley Roofing 200. The race was at the Nashville Superspeedway in Lebanon, Tennessee.
DiBenedetto came in seventh place, during a race interview; when asked what needed to happen for him to win, DiBenedetto jokingly said, “Everybody needs to get out of the way.”
DiBenedetto held the lead for three laps midway through the race and was in fifth place around the 102nd lap mark before experiencing problems.
Carson Hocevar took the lead with ten laps to go and managed to hold on for his second career win.
“I’ve been too emotional at times and too hungry to just go and get it and just let the race come to me,” Hocevar told The Tennessean. “I was focused (after the last restart) and calm. The second we got to the white (flag) there was a lot of deep breaths. I knew I had one more corner to go and the second I got down the straightaway I knew I had no one coming and there was a lot of emotion there and I let it out.”
Last year’s Rackley Roofing 200 winner Zane Smith finished second. Nate Sanchez came in third, followed by Cory Heim, who led 57 laps. Bayley Currey came in fifth to wrap up the top five.
Along with his seventh-place finish, DiBenedetto picked up 40 points to move up from tenth to eighth to give a cushion for a playoff spot. The top ten racers make the playoffs. There are three more races before the playoffs start on August 11.
Hiem is the leader in the Camping Truck Series standings with 474 points; Smith is second with 458. Grant Enfinger (443), Ty Majeski (430), and Ben Rhodes (427) finish out the top five.
So far this season, DiBenedetto has one top-five and seven top-ten finishes.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com
