The NASCAR Camping Truck Series held their last race of the series before the playoffs with the Worldwide Express 250 Saturday night at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto closed the season with a 17th-place finish in his Rackley W.A.R. Racing #25 Chevy Silverado.
Carson Hocevar overcame a flat tire before the start of the race to win the Worldwide Express 250.
“We didn’t come here to run second,” Hocevar told nascar.com. “I knew we had to do something different and new tires prevailed.”
Hocevar, the driver of the No. 42 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet, passed the night’s most dominant driver Ty Majeski with only four laps remaining, thanks to pit road strategy and a fast Chevy Silverado to claim his third win of the season by 2.308 seconds over Majeski.
Majeski led 168 of the 250 laps but did not take home the win.
“Just didn’t have enough there,” a frustrated Majeski told nascar.com. “Obviously made a mistake there, speeding on pit road but we had a chance to win even with the penalty. It’s just so disappointing. I don’t know if I’ve ever had a dominant vehicle that much faster than the field and to not win with it is so hard.”
Following Hocevar and Majeski were Zane Smith, Jake Garcia, and Matt Mills rounded out the top five.
DiBenedetto picked up 17 points on Saturday night’s race and dropped from eighth to ninth in the Camping Truck Series standings, which is still good enough to make it into the playoffs.
In the Camping Truck Series, the top ten racers in points advance to the playoffs.
So far this season, DiBenedetto has one top-five and nine top-ten finishes.
The playoffs will be next for the Camping Truck Series; they begin Aug. 11 with the TSport 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.
