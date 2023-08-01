NASCAR Trucks Auto Racing

Matt Dibenedetto (25) during qualifying for a NASCAR truck series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The NASCAR Camping Truck Series held their last race of the series before the playoffs with the Worldwide Express 250 Saturday night at Richmond Raceway in Richmond, Virginia. Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto closed the season with a 17th-place finish in his Rackley W.A.R. Racing #25 Chevy Silverado.

Carson Hocevar overcame a flat tire before the start of the race to win the Worldwide Express 250.

