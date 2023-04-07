Sports Reporter
On Saturday, Nevada City's Matt DiBenedetto will race in the Weather Guard Truck Race On Dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.
On Saturday, Nevada City’s Matt DiBenedetto will race in the Weather Guard Truck Race On Dirt at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.
The Bristol Motor Speedway features a track with a concrete surface covered in dirt.
The race will be 150 laps which covers 75 miles.
Last week, DiBenedetto raced in the Speedycash.com 250; he did not finish and placed 32, and picked up five points. Carson Hocevar won the Speedycash.com250.
In Saturday’s race, DiBenedetto will start in the No.20 position; his average starting spot is 19.6.
Currently, DiBenedetto is 14th in Nascar Truck Series standings with 117 points. Heading into last week’s race, he was in eighth place, but a tough race at the Speedycash.com 250 dropped DiBenedetto several spots.
DiBenedetto has one top-ten finish in the Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18th. He finished 8th and picked up 37 points.
A loose lug nut cost DiBenedetto a top-five finish in the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 3rd, during the final pit stop, which slowed him down. DiBenedtto ended up finishing 12th.
Ty Majeski (206), Zane Smith (203), Ben Rhodes (194), Christain Eckes (187), and Matt Crafton (155) are the top five racers in the Truck Series.
DiBenedetto started in the Nascar Truck Series in 2022 at the NextEra Energry 250. He won his first race in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Talladega). In 26 races, DiBenedetto has one win and eight top-ten finishes.
Before the Truck Series, DiBenedetto raced for seven years in the Nascar Xfinity Series and Nascar Cup Series. He raced in 69 races in the Xfinity Series and had two top-ten finishes. DiBenedetto participated in 248 races in the Cup Series and had 31 top-ten finishes.
DiBenedetto races in the No 25 W.A.R Cheverlot Silverado.
The Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt will start at 5:00 p.m. Saturday on FS1.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: