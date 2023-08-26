Sports Reporter
The second race of Round 10 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be the Clean Harbors 175. It will be the 18th Truck Series race of the season. The race will occur at the Milwaukee Mile Speedway in West Allis, Wisconsin.
Sports Reporter
The event will be over 175 laps at the 1-mile permanent oval-shaped racetrack.
In the first races of the Round of 10, the TSport 200, Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto finished 10th and picked up 27 points. He is currently tenth in the standings with 2,029 points.
Camping Truck Series Standings:
Ty Majeski 2074
Corey Heim 2077
Christian Eckes 2069
Carson Hocevar 2065
Zane Smith 2059
Grant Enfinger 2054
Ben Rhodes 2034
Nick Sanchez 2032
Matt Crafton 2030
Matt DiBenedetto 2029
How the point system works
Following the final stage, the race winner receives 40 points, second-place 35, third-place 34, fourth-place 33, and so on (a 35-to-2 scale). Those finishing 36th to 40th will be awarded one point. There are no bonus points for leading a lap or the most laps.
So far this season, DiBenedetto has one top-five and ten top-ten finishes.
DiBenedetto started in the Nascar Truck Series in 2022 at the NextEra Energy 250. He won his first race in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Talladega). DiBenedetto has one win, two top-five, and 17 top-ten finishes in Truck Series career.
Before the Truck Series, DiBenedetto raced for seven years in the Nascar Xfinity Series and Nascar Cup Series. He raced in 69 races in the Xfinity Series and had two top-ten finishes. DiBenedetto participated in 248 races in the Cup Series and had 31 top-ten finishes.
Tomorrow’s race will start at 1:00 p.m. and be televised on FS1 and MRN.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: