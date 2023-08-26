NASCAR Talladega Trucks Auto Racing

Matt DiBenedetto celebrates after winning the NASCAR Trucks Series auto race Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Talladega, Ala. (Photo/Butch Dill). DiBenedetto finished third in the Tyson 250 last Saturday.

 ap photo | Butch Dill

Sports Reporter

The second race of Round 10 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be the Clean Harbors 175. It will be the 18th Truck Series race of the season. The race will occur at the Milwaukee Mile Speedway in West Allis, Wisconsin.

