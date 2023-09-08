Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto will race in the 19th race of the NASCAR Camping Truck Series, the Kansas Lottery 200 in Kansas City, Kansas. The race will be at the Kansas Speedway. It will be contested over 134 laps at the 1.5-mile permanent quad-oval-shaped racetrack. It will be the second annual Kansas Lottery 200 at the Speedway.
The Round of 10 concludes tonight with the Kansas Lottery 200. The race winner is assured of a spot in the Round of 8, and six others will advance on points. Two drivers will be eliminated from championship contention.
In the Clean Harbors 175, DiBenedetto finished 27th and dropped to tenth in the Camping Truck Series standings. DiBenedetto will need a big weekend to jump into the top eight to keep his championship hopes alive.
So far this season, DiBenedetto has one top-five and ten top-ten finishes in 18 starts. In 41 career starts in the Camping Truck Series, DiBenedetto has one win, two top-five, and 17 top-ten finishes.
After the season, DiBenedetto will be leaving the Rackley W.A.R. team.
“After careful consideration, I have decided not to return to Rackley W.A.R for the 2024 race season, “ DiBenedetto said via Twitter. “I’m very thankful to have been a part of the team’s tremendous growth over these two years.”
The Kansas Lottery 200 will be tonight at 6:00 p.m. and will be televised on FS1 and MRN.
