NASCAR Trucks Auto Racing

Matt DiBenedetto (25) during qualifying for a NASCAR truck series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 AP Photo | Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sports Reporter

Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto will race in the 19th race of the NASCAR Camping Truck Series, the Kansas Lottery 200 in Kansas City, Kansas. The race will be at the Kansas Speedway. It will be contested over 134 laps at the 1.5-mile permanent quad-oval-shaped racetrack. It will be the second annual Kansas Lottery 200 at the Speedway.

