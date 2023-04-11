Sports Reporter
Nevada City’s Matt DiBenedetto had his second top-ten finish of the season. DiBenedetto finished tenth in the Weather Guard Truck Race On Dirt on Saturday at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.
Sports Reporter
The Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt is a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race where the track’s concrete surface is covered in dirt.
DiBenedetto’s first top-ten finish came in the Fr8 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18th. He finished 8th and picked up 37 points.
DiBenedetto started in the No.20 position; his average starting spot is 19.6. Along with finishing tenth, the racer racked up 33 points.
Joey Logano finished first in the race, and Ty Majeski, William Byron, Matt Crafton, and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five.
With the 33 points DiBenedetto received on Saturday, he moved up to ninth in the Nascar Truck Series Standings with 150 total points. Going into the race, DiBenedetto was 14th.
Majeski (259), Zane Smith (225), Ben Rhodes (212), Crafton (198), and Christian Eckes (194) are the top five racers.
Before Saturday’s race, DiBenedetto raced in the Speedycash.com 250, and he did not finish, placed 32, and picked up five points. Carson Hocevar won the Speedycash.com 250.
DiBenedetto started in the Nascar Truck Series in 2022 at the NextEra Energy 250. He won his first race in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Talladega). In 27 races, DiBenedetto has one win and nine top-ten finishes.
Before the Truck Series, DiBenedetto raced for seven years in the Nascar Xfinity Series and Nascar Cup Series. He raced in 69 races in the Xfinity Series and had two top-ten finishes. DiBenedetto participated in 248 races in the Cup Series and had 31 top-ten finishes.
The next race in the Truck Series will be the Long John Silver’s 200 at the Martinsville Speedway in Henry County, Virginia, on Friday at 4:30 p.m. on FS1.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
