NASCAR Phoenix Trucks Auto Racing

Matt DiBenedetto (25) during the NASCAR Truck Series auto race Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Avondale, Ariz.

 Rick Scuteri — AP

Nevada City’s Matt DiBenedetto had his second top-ten finish of the season. DiBenedetto finished tenth in the Weather Guard Truck Race On Dirt on Saturday at the Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee.