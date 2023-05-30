Nevada City’s Matt DiBenedetto finished in the top ten in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina Friday. DiBenedetto, in his No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado Rackley WAR, finished 8th in the race.
The North Carolina Education Lottery 200 was the 10th race in the NASCAR Camping Truck Series this year.
Ben Rhodes finished first, and Cory Heim followed in second place. Dean Thompson, Carson Hocever, and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five.
Along with his 8th-place finish, DiBenedetto racked up 29 points in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings. DiBenedetto is currently 10th with 281 points.
Heim is first with 425, followed by Ty Majeski (399), Zane Smith (382), Enfinger (362), and Rhodes (349).
This year DiBenedetto has one top-five finish and five top-ten finishes. He finished sixth in the FR8 208, tenth in the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, seventh in the Long John Silver’s 200, third in the Tyson 250, and 8th this last Friday in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200,
DiBenedetto started in the Nascar Truck Series in 2022 at the NextEra Energy 250. He won his first race in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Talladega). In 34 races, DiBenedetto has one win and 13 total top-ten finishes.
The next will be the Toyota 200 at the Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Illinois, on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on FS1.
