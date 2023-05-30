NASCAR Trucks Auto Racing

Matt Dibenedetto (25) during qualifying for a NASCAR truck series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Fla.

 AP PHOTO/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Sports Reporter

Nevada City’s Matt DiBenedetto finished in the top ten in the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina Friday. DiBenedetto, in his No. 25 Chevrolet Silverado Rackley WAR, finished 8th in the race.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.