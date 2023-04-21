Sports Reporter
Last Friday, Matt DiBenedetto participated in the Long John Silver’s 200 at the Martinsville Speedway in Henry County, Virginia. DiBenedetto started in the fifth position and finished seventh.
Corey Heim finished in first place, Kyle Busch finished second, and Zane Smith, Ty Majeski, and Tanner Gray rounded out the top five.
DiBenedetto picked up 35 points in the Long John Silver’s 200 and is now ninth in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series standings.
Majeski (301), Smith (275), Ben Rhodes (252), Heim (230), and Christian Eckes (229) are the top five racers in the Nascar Craftsman Truck Series standings.
So far this season, DiBenedetto has raced in seven races, the NextEra Energy 250, Victoria’s Voice 200, FR8 Auctions 208, XPEL 225, SpeedyCash.com 250, Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, and the Long John Silver’s 200.
Along with his seventh-place finish last Friday, DiBenendetto finished fifth in the FR8 Auctions 208 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, and at the Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt, he placed tenth.
DiBenedetto started in the Nascar Truck Series in 2022 at the NextEra Energry 250. He won his first race in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Talladega). In 28 races, DiBenedetto has one win and ten top-ten finishes.
Before the Truck Series, DiBenedetto raced for seven years in the Nascar Xfinity Series and Nascar Cup Series. He raced in 69 races in the Xfinity Series and had two top-ten finishes. DiBenedetto participated in 248 races in the Cup Series and had 31 top-ten finishes.
The Next race for DiBenedetto will be the Heart of America 200 at the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, on Saturday, May 6th, at 5:00 p.m. and will be broadcast on FS1.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: