Matt DiBenedetto just missed a top-five finish last Saturday by finishing sixth in the Toyota 200 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, Missouri.
“Turned out to be a good solid day,” DiBenedetto told Kickinthetires.com. “We made the very most of our truck with that sixth place finish and getting the stage points. That was pretty well maximized. The team did a good job, and Chad (Kendrick, crew chief) did a good job. We were able to make a good run out of it.
Grant Enfinger finished first, followed by Christian Eckes, Stewart Friesen, Carson Hocevar, and Chase Purdy rounded out the top five.
It was DiBenedetto’s’; third straight top-ten finish; the first two came in the Tyson 250 when DiBenedetto placed third and at the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 when he finished eighth.
DiBenedetto’s sixth-place finish netted him 37 points; he is currently tenth in the NASCAR Camping Truck Series standings with 318 points.
Corey Heim is in first place in the standings with 425; Ty Majeski is second with 426; Enfinger (416), Zane Smith (406), and Ben Rhodes (393( round out the top five in Camping Truck Series standings.
The strategy on DiBenedetto’s pit crew is giving him much-needed points to make the playoffs by finishing fifth in Stage 1.
After Darlington Raceway, the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet driver was 20 points below the playoff cut line. DiBenedetto now sits seven ahead of Tanner Gray in the last playoff spot with four races left.
DiBenedetto must close the season strongly to hold onto a playoff spot.
“We’ve got two good races coming up: Nashville and Mid-Ohio,” DiBenedetto said. “Hopefully, we can win one, so we don’t have to worry about the points because it is tight.”
So far this season, DiBenedetto has one top-five and six top ten finishes.
DiBenedetto started in the Nascar Truck Series in 2022 at the NextEra Energy 250. He won his first race in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Talladega). In 35 races, DiBenedetto has one win and 13 top-ten finishes.