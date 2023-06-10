NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing

NASCAR Cup Series driver Matt DiBenedetto (21) during the NASCAR Cup Series auto race on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Avondale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

Matt DiBenedetto just missed a top-five finish last Saturday by finishing sixth in the Toyota 200 at the World Wide Technology Raceway in St. Louis, Missouri.

“Turned out to be a good solid day,” DiBenedetto told Kickinthetires.com. “We made the very most of our truck with that sixth place finish and getting the stage points. That was pretty well maximized. The team did a good job, and Chad (Kendrick, crew chief) did a good job. We were able to make a good run out of it.