Sports Reporter
This past Saturday, a loose lug nut on the final pit stop cost Nevada City’s own Matt DiBenedetto a top-five finish in the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
DiBenedetto finished 12th and earned 41 points in the Nascar Truck Series race. He races with the No. 25 Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet Silverado.
“It was a really good truck,” DiBenedetto told kickinthetires.net. “It was just nice to see all the effort put in the offseason already starting the year off showing that we have good speed and good trucks. The Chevys are really good. I’m happy with what Rackley’s putting in, W.A.R. Shocks and NCS Car Wash, it takes every single one of these people to make this deal go around. That’s why we were able to run third in both those first two stages. We would have finished about seventh, and we had a big hiccup on that last pitstop. It ended up being 27 seconds, so we had a nightmare of a pitstop. It was just a mishap with the lug falling off. I wish I could have said we got a seventh; we stacked up to a sixth or seventh place truck. I’m pleased with the speed and really proud of the effort this team has put in.”
The race in Las Vegas was DiBenedetto’s second race of the year. In the NextEra Energy 250 at the Daytona International Speedway on February 17, DiBenedetto finished 20th and earned 25 points.
DiBenedetto started in the Nascar Truck Series in 2022 at the NextEra Energy 250. He won his first race in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Talladega). In 24 races, DiBenedetto has one win and seven top-ten finishes.
Before the Truck Series, DiBenedetto raced for seven years in the Nascar Xfinity Series and Nascar Cup Series. He raced in 69 races in the Xfinity Series and had two top-10 finishes. DiBenedetto participated in 248 races in the Cup Series and had 31 top-10 finishes.
The next race in the Nascar Truck Series will be the Nascar Camping World Truck Series Race in Atlanta at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on March 18 at 11:00 A.M. The race can be watched on FS1.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
