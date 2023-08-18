Sports Reporter
Last Friday, Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto competed in the 2023 Nascar Craftsman Truck Series TSport 200, the first race of the Round of 10.
The race lasted 49 minutes and 39 seconds, with Ty Majeski taking home the win. DiBenedetto came in tenth place at the 0.686-mile speedway.
Majeski led the final 161 laps; he led 179 laps, sweeping the first two stages of the race, and took the checkered flag by an impressive 3.422 seconds margin ahead of pole winner Christian Eckes.
Eckes finished second, followed by Layne Riggs, Carson Hocevar, and Zane Smith in the top five. William Sawalich, Rajah Caruth, Corey Heim, Matt Crafton, and Matt DiBenedetto rounded the top ten.
DiBenedetto picked up 27 points along with his tenth-place finish. He is currently tenth in the standings with 2,029 points.
Camping Truck Series Standings:
Ty Majeski 2074
2Corey Heim 2077
Christian Eckes 2069
Carson Hocevar 2065
Zane Smith 2059
Grant Enfinger 2054
Ben Rhodes 2034
Nick Sanchez 2032
Matt Crafton 2030
Matt DiBenedetto 2029
So far this season DiBenedetto has one top-five and ten top-ten finishes.
DiBenedetto started in the Nascar Truck Series in 2022 at the NextEra Energy 250. He won his first race in the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 250 (Talladega). DiBenedetto has one win, two top-five, and 17 top-ten finishes in Truck Series career.
Before the Truck Series, DiBenedetto raced for seven years in the Nascar Xfinity Series and Nascar Cup Series. He raced in 69 races in the Xfinity Series and had two top-ten finishes. DiBenedetto participated in 248 races in the Cup Series and had 31 top-ten finishes.
The second playoff race will be at the Milwaukee Mile Speedway on August 27th.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
Live scanner feed here: