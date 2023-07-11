On a rainy Saturday, the 14th race of the 2023 NASCAR Camping Truck Series took place. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 race was held at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto earned his fifth straight top-ten finish by finishing eighth.
The race lasted two hours, 46 minutes, and 44 seconds with Cory Heim taking home his second win of the season. Heim grabbed the lead from Ty Majeski on Lap 42 and held the top spot for the final 26 laps to secure his first-ever road course win.
Zane Smith, Christian Eckes, Stewart Friesen, and Ben Rhodes followed Heim to wrap up the top five.
DiBenedetto earned 31 points and remained in eighth place in the standings with 389 points.
Heim is first with 530 points, followed by Smith (504), Eckes (450), Grant Enfinger (469), and Carson Enfinger (469).
The point system works like this; races consist of three stages, with championship implications in each stage. The race winner following the final stage receives 40 points; second-place 35, third-place 34, fourth-place 33; and so on (a 35-to-2 scale). Those finishing 36th to 40th will be awarded one point.
So far this season, DiBenedetto has one top-five finish and eight top-ten finishes.
DiBenedetto’s first race in the Camping Truck Series was the 2022 NextEra Energy 250. He earned his first career win in the Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway in October 2022.
DiBenedetto has one win, two top-five, and 14 top-ten finishes in his Camping Truck Series career.
The Camping Truck Series returns on July 22 for the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania at 9:00 a.m. on FS1.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.