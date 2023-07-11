NASCAR Kansas Truck Auto Racing

On a rainy Saturday, the 14th race of the 2023 NASCAR Camping Truck Series took place. The O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 race was held at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio. Nevada City native Matt DiBenedetto earned his fifth straight top-ten finish by finishing eighth.

