NASCAR Phoenix Trucks Auto Racing

Matt DiBenedetto (25) during the NASCAR Truck Series auto race Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Avondale, Ariz.

 Rick Scuteri — AP

Sports Reporter

Grass Valley native Matt DiBenedetto earned his ninth top-ten finish by finishing tenth in Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, at the Pocono Raceway. It was the 15th NASCAR Camping Truck Series race of the season.

To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.