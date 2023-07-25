Sports Reporter
Grass Valley native Matt DiBenedetto earned his ninth top-ten finish by finishing tenth in Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, at the Pocono Raceway. It was the 15th NASCAR Camping Truck Series race of the season.
Kyle Busch overcame Corey Hiem on the last lap to win by .6 seconds. It was Busch’s 100 career win.
“It’s pretty cool, we’ve been around for a long time, but it’s been fun, Busch told jayski.com. “A great ride. Obviously, this [Chevrolet] Silverado today was really really fast, just mired in traffic. Couldn’t find a way to make a clean move, so had to make a little bit of a racey one, a little bit of a dicey one there at the end, getting into two. Heim ran a great race. We just needed this hundredth win to get it over with.
Following Busch and Heim were Taylor Gray, Christopher Bell, and Grant Enfinger to round out the top five.
DiBenedetto picked up 42 points with his tenth-place finish and now has 431 points; he sits eighth in the Camping Truck Series standings.
Hiem leads the way in points with 569, while Zane Smith is second with 527, followed by Grant Enfinger (510), Christian Eckes (480), and Carson Hocevar (444), who rounds out the top five.
Next for the Camping Truck Series will be the Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway on Saturday night. It is the last race before the playoffs start on August 11th. The top ten racers in the standings qualify for the playoffs.
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
