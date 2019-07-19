Martial artist Kirby DeLaunay to attempt record setting break

After nearly three decades of breaking bricks, Nevada County’s Kirby DeLaunay is ready for the biggest challenge of her career.

The highly-decorated martial artist will attempt to break a record 300 bricks in 3 minutes when she takes the stage at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Cal Expo in Sacramento.

“It’s going to be one heck of a show,” DeLaunay said. “Get ready for an adrenaline rush.”

DeLaunay is the current female record holder in the discipline, having powered through 150 bricks in 1 minute, 33 seconds in 2016. On Tuesday, she will try not only to best her own record, but double it.

“The hands feel pretty good, I’m feeling strong, I’ve been hitting the tires and lifting weights,” said the 44-year old DeLaunay. “If I can do 150 (bricks) in 1 minute and 33 seconds with some stalling, if everything goes flawless, I can break 300 in three minutes.”

It was at the Nevada County Fair three years ago when DeLaunay put on a record-setting display of strength and endurance as she smashed through 150 bricks. Tuesday’s endeavor will take place on the PG&E Center Stage at Cal Expo during the California State Fair.

“It’s at the place I always dreamed about,” said DeLaunay. “I remember walking through the State Fair with my mom and dad, and saying, ‘I’m going to be on that stage one day.’ At that age I didn’t know what it would be for because I wasn’t breaking yet, and then later in life when I was breaking, I told my mom, ‘I’m going to break on that stage one day.’”

Tuesday’s break will not only be the biggest for DeLaunay, it will also be her last “big” break.

“This is my retirement,” she said. “Breaking hundreds and doing the big shows, I’m done with it. I’ll do 30 or 40 here for the kids or my sponsors, but other than that, I’m done. My body is telling me in a nice way, it’s time to stop.”

