Marleau returns to Sharks, provides much needed boost

SHARKS: “This team is tough to watch,” noted San Jose superfan Noel Paradis. In the first four games, the Sharks go 0-4. The games were not competitive as the Sharks scored only five goals. Then, it turns for at least a night. San Jose signs former Captain Patrick Marleau to a one-year deal for the league minimum. He joins the team in Chicago for a game against the Blackhawks. It is a glorious debut as he scores two goals en route to the first star of the game and a 5-4 win. This move should have been orchestrated prior to the commencement of the season. Better-late-than-never.

49ERS: Prior to the matchup vs. the Cleveland Browns Monday night, the ESPN broadcast crew asked, “Can America think they are for real?” Perhaps they got their answer. It was a brilliant 31-3 win that took San Francisco to 4-0. Matt Breida rushed for more than 100 yards. Nick Bosa was a terror on the defensive line as he exacted certain revenge on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. It was a monster night for tight end George Kittle. Tevin Coleman turned in an impressive performance. ESPN’s Boogar McFarland was left to proclaim, “The 49ers have it rolling offensively, defensively and on Special Teams.” After three quarters, the 49ers had outgained Cleveland with 244 rushing yards vs. 168 total yards. They are 4-0 for the first time since October 7, 1990. It is the 49th win all-time on Monday Night football.

RAIDERS: Heavy underdogs in London, Oakland simply got it done. It was a 24-21 win vs. the vaunted Chicago Bears. Raiders’ Josh Jacobs rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns. The game hung in the balance after the Bears surged to a 21-17 lead. However, Oakland scored late in the fourth quarter, followed by a pivotal interception with 1:14 to play. Dick Stockton was left to add, “What a football game…so many layers and levels of drama.” Oakland goes to 3-2 and it is the first time they have won two-in-a-row since 2017.

MINERS: Was it a moral victory? Nevada Union showed that they can hang with the best even though they lost 28-14 vs. Placer. Although there were early mistakes that doomed their first two drives, the Miners closed it to 21-14 in the fourth quarter. Head Coach Brad Sparks quipped, “I think we showed we can play with the best.” Jaxon Horne rushed 25 times for 97 yards and caught five passes for 78 yards. Tino Sanchez-Lane also contributed 12 carries for 75 yards. The Miners are poised to compete as league play continues.

BRUINS: It was anticipated that Center would be tough. Terry Logue and Scott Savoie had conceded that they needed to hold the Cougars to 21 points. It did not happen as Bear River fell 48-17. Larger than the loss to Center was the injury to senior quarterback Tre Maronic who is out with a broken collar bone for the remainder of the regular season. Center dominated in the second half. The challenge will be to regroup after the loss of Maronic and figure out a way to win.

BOB COSTAS: The MLB Network had few playoff games. However, they took advantage of the opportunity by recruiting Bob Costas to do the play-by-play. With Vin Scully retired, there is simply no doubt that Costas is the best. In Game 3 of Houston vs. Tampa, Rays’ Ji-Man Choi went yard as Costas proclaimed, “That ball is hit deep to right and it is a spectator.” MLB Network will likely not cover any games in the League Championship series. However, he is a totally illustrative broadcaster of the game.

Jim Adams is a regular contributor to The Union. He can be reached at adamses@inreach.com.