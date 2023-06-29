Sports Reporter
It was a good season for the girls and boys Nevada Union Miners varsity swim teams. The girls’ team was runner-up, while the boys were also runner-up in Foothill Valley League (FVL) standings.
The girls’ team produced two All-FVL team members — senior Elsie Luisetti, the FVL MVP, and junior Taylor Hembree — earned first-team All-FVL honors.
At the FVL Championships, Luisetti won the 100 and 200 freestyle. She set a league record in the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.95.
Hembree won the 500 freestyle in a close race with a time of 6:02.70.
Luisetti advanced to the section finals and made the championship heat in the 100 and 200 freestyles. She placed 5th in the 200 with a time of 1:52.53. Luisetti placed 4th in the 100; her time was 52.13.
With those times, Luisetti qualified for the State meet in the 200 back in May in Fresno. She was also an alternate in the 100. At the state meet, Luisetti earned a time of 1:52.05 in the 200 prelims.
Luisetti will be attending UC Davis next year.
”I feel blessed that I get to continue next year as an Aggie, “Luisetti said. “I chose UC Davis as I grew up wanting to go there because my parents, aunts, and grandma all graduated from there. My big dream goal was to swim at UC Davis for four years. It’s time for me to complete another goal sheet. Thank you to everyone who supported me and will continue to support me on this journey; go Miners.”
Hembree is expected back for her senior season and should only get better.
Girls FVL MVP
Elsie Luisetti Nevada Union
Varsity Girls 1st TEAM ALL FVL
Caitlin Wham-Ponderosa
Taylor Hembree-Nevada Union
Keelen Ritchie-Ponderosa
Sarah Davidson-Ponderosa
Lexie Power-Ponderosa
Morgan Forkum-West park
Shiane Bair-Ponderosa
Alia Nguyen-Oakmont
Kaylee Mathiesen- West park
Savy McDonough-Ponderosa
Final Standings
Girls
Champion-Ponderosa
Runner up-Westpark
Runner up-Nevada Union
Third place-Placer
Fourth place-Lincoln
Fifth place-Oakmont
Boys
Champion-Ponderosa
Runner up-Nevada Union
Runner up-Oakmont
Third Place-West Park
Fourth place-Lincoln
Fifth place-Placer
To contact Sports Reporter LaMarr Fields email lfields@theunion.com.
