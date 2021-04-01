Local softball leagues set to return after lost 2020 season

The Nevada County Men’s Fastpitch Softball League is scheduled to start its 2021 season Wednesday.

Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Major League Baseball teams tossed out their respective first pitches of the 2021 season Thursday. Local adult recreational softball leagues hope to be doing the same soon.

“We plan on starting May 1,” said Steve Loomis, commissioner of the Western Nevada County Slo-pitch Softball Association. “We still had about 30 teams that paid last year and were willing to carryover the fees they paid to this year.”

Loomis added that registration is still open for any teams interested in playing in the upcoming spring season. Registration for the WNCSSA is open until Wednesday, according to its website. The WNCSSA offers leagues for men, women and co-ed teams. To register a team, visit http://www.wncssa.com .

Loomis said he’s heard lots of excitement from team managers, and plans to host two seasons in 2021, one in the spring and another during the summer.

The Nevada County Men’s Fastpitch Softball League is scheduled to get started Wednesday. The league will feature six teams playing out a 12-game regular season with playoffs at Memorial Park in Grass Valley.

The over-50 rec-league warriors are also gearing up to start their 2021 season.

“Gold Country Senior Softball Association is excited about our upcoming season and anticipating a full season, starting in mid-April for both our weekday and weekend leagues,” said league board member Eric Dahlgren.

The GCSSA is set to start its weekday league April 19 with its weekend league to follow shortly.

Recreational softball is considered an outdoor moderate-contact sport and is permitted in the red tier, which Nevada County is in.

The leagues cater to hundreds of recreational players across the county, and were forced to shutdown their respective 2020 seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A lot of people couldn’t understand it when I locked up the fields,” said Loomis. “Not everybody, but quite a few, wanted us to go ahead and play anyway and I just couldn’t do that.”

Leagues will be requesting spectators respect any COVID-safety protocols in place.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.