LOCAL GRAPPLERS SHINE AT CASTRO VALLEY OPEN: A look back at this week in Nevada County sports history – 1970

With local sports on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Union has decided to look back at some of the highlights from years past. Here’s a glimpse into what The Union sports pages offered from June 8-14 in 1970.

Local grapplers shine at Castro Valley Open

A pair of Nevada Union wrestling greats of the past decade captured a second and third place in the Castro Valley Open Wrestling Meet. Jim Moule and Marty Vogt, who led Nevada Union to a Sierra Foothill League championship, entered the competition.

Moule, with a strong finish, took second place. Vogt captured third place in the meet, which was open to outstanding wrestlers throughout Northern California.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Moule is attending Seattle Pacific College, where he had an outstanding year as a wrestler. The pair will travel to San Jose for the Northern California Freestyle Tournament.

Christie, Green win NCCC tourney

Top honors in the annual Nevada County Country Club Merchants Golf Tournament last week went to Jerry Christie and “Jo” Green. The event drew 92 golfers.

Christie edged out Cecil Cogdill by one stroke to take top honors. He shot a steady 40-39 for a 79 gross. His 19-point handicap gave Christie a net score of 60. Par for 18 holes at Nevada County Country Club is 68.

Green was the champion of the women golfers when she checked in four strokes ahead of her nearest competitor. Green shot a 50-42 for a gross of 92. A 29-point handicap gave Green a net score of 63.

Gilmore athletes compete at Junior Olympics

Lyman Gilmore Intermediate School was represented in the state Junior Olympic Trials held in Sacramento. The local youngsters took some high places in tough competition.

Seventh-grader Mike Brislane captured a third place in the high jump event and qualified for regionals in Reno later this month. Eighth-grader Rick Trathen displayed fine sprint speed by running a 57.0 second, 440-yard dash and covering the 220 in 25.6. Trathen took fourth place in the 440.

Another fourth place in the 440 went to seventh-grader Vanessa Pickering, who covered the distance in 1:07.3.

Content in this article was compiled by Debra Craig in 1995 as part The Union’s “Sports Memories” series.