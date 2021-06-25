Local disc golf pros in the mix at PDGA World Championships

Gregg Barsby. Photo

Elias Funez

It was three years ago when Grass Valley native Gregg Barsby reached the pinnacle of his sport and won the PDGA Pro Disc Golf World Championships.

“We play so many tournaments and go all over the place to chase the dream down,” Barsby said after his World Championship win. “And to have it happen at the big time was so awesome.”

Barsby is in the mix at the PDGA World Championships once again.

Heading into Friday, Barsby sits in 13th place at 18-under par, eight strokes behind tourney leader Calvin Heimburg.

Competing in Ogden, Utah, Barsby opened the tourney Tuesday with a 50 on the par-58 Mulligan Course. He followed that with a 57 on the par-63 Fort Course in the second round on Wednesday, and a 54 in round three back on the Mulligan Course on Thursday. Barsby was still on the course in the fourth round as of press time Friday, and will close out the tournament today.

Barsby is currently ranked 30th in the world by UDisc .

In the women’s World Championship field, Grass Valley’s Jessica Weese is tied for 13th at six-over par after four rounds. Weese opened the tourney with a 66 on the Fort Course. She then carded a 57 on the Mulligan Course in round two, and another 66 on the Fort Course in round three before closing out round four with a 59 at the Mulligan Course.

Catrina Allen leads the field at 13-under par with Paige Pierce, the world’s No. 1 ranked women’s player, just one stroke back.

Weese is currently ranked No. 10 in the world .

Live coverage of the final rounds can be seen at http://www.discgolfnetwork.com .