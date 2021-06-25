Little League: Titans take home TOC title

The Nevada City Titans and Nevada City Rockers join together Thursday after the Little League District 11 Major Division Softball Tournament of Champions title game in Foresthill. The Titans won the game, 16-8. Photo

After four straight days of softball on a picturesque diamond in Foresthill, it was the Nevada City Titans who walked off the field with the Little League District 11 Major Division (10-12 years old) Tournament of Champions banner.

The Titans went 3-0 in the tourney, powering past a team from Auburn in the first round, then topping tourney host Foresthill in the semifinals to reach Thursday’s title game against the Rockers, the other Nevada City team in the tourney.

The championship game was close throughout as the two Nevada City-based squads traded the lead early on. A couple of big innings by the Titans down the stretch was the difference as they rolled to a 16-8 victory.

“I’m really proud of my team, I’m really proud of (the Rockers),” said Titans manager Dave Rivenes. “It was a lot of fun, and I’m really happy this got to happen, because I didn’t think we were even going to have softball this year. So, for this to end with the two Nevada City teams in the championship game, it’s wonderful.”

The Titans are comprised of Ruby Smith, Summer Shattuck, Alyssa Rubiales, Jessica Rivenes, Savannah Noxon, Brooke Miller, Abbigail McCallum, Frankie Lesieur, Kailey Hughes and Joslyn Henry. The team was led by Rivenes, and assistant coaches Lars Smith and Josh Noxon.

With the win, the Titans become the third Nevada City Little League team to win a 2021 Tournament of Champions title. The Nevada City Rangers won the Intermediate Division (11-13 years old) title, and the Nevada City Brewers won the Junior Division (12-14 years old) championship.

Local Little Leagues will now turn their attention to the upcoming All-Star Tournaments. The Major Division softball All-Stars get right back at it today in Foresthill.

The Junior Division and 8-10-year-old Division baseball All-Stars tourneys also get going today. The Junior Division teams will battle it out at Condon Park in Grass Valley. The 8-10 All-Stars will play out their tourney at the Auburn Little League fields.

The 10-12 baseball All-Stars will dig in at the Tri-Cities Little League fields starting July 2. And, the 9-11 All-Stars will be at the Bear River Little League fields starting July 5.

For a complete look at the District 11 postseason brackets, visit http://www.district11llb.com .

