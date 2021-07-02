Little League: Shining bright

The Nevada City All-Stars (10-12 year olds) won the first ever Little League District 11 Softball All-Stars Tournament Tuesday in Foresthill. The team is comprised of, front row from left, Karlee Turner, Kyra Thompson, Monroe Ford, Jessica Rivenes, Evangeline Carman, Savana Hilton-Frazer, and Joslyn Henry. Back row from left, coach Ray Thompson, Ruby Smith, Baylee Johnson, Arianni Cope, Savannah Noxon, manager Dave Rivenes, Alyssa Rubiales, Summer Shattuck and coach Josh Noxon.

By Walter Ford

With dominant pitching and plenty of pop at the plate, the Nevada City All-Stars (10-12 year olds) powered past the competition and claimed the first ever Little League District 11 Softball All-Stars Tournament Championship.

“I’m really impressed with the girls and how they came out and dominated this tournament,” said Nevada City All-Stars manager Dave Rivenes.

The Nevada City All-Stars cruised through the first two rounds, beating the Auburn All-Stars last Saturday and the Bear River All-Stars on Sunday to earn their spot in Tuesday’s championship bout.

In the title game Nevada City would once again face Auburn, and when the dust settled on a picturesque diamond in Foresthill, it was the Nevada City All Stars who walked off the field victorious.

Nevada City won all three games by double-digit margins, and allowed just seven runs throughout the tourney.

Rivenes said the team’s chemistry is a big reason for their success.

“One of the main things is they all know each other, they all like each other and they play well together,” he said. “Most of them have played together for five or six years and have developed together. They also have a lot of confidence, and I think that’s what it takes to win.”

The Nevada City All-Stars are comprised of Evangeline Carman, Arianni Cope, Monroe Ford, Joslyn Henry, Savana Hilton Frazer, Baylee Johnson, Savannah Noxon, Jessica Rivenes, Alyssa Rubiales, Summer Shattuck, Ruby Smith, Kyra Thompson and Karlee Turner. The team is led by manager Dave Rivenes, and coaches Ray Thompson and Josh Noxon.

District 11 was formed in 1991, and has held postseason tourneys (Tournament of Champions and All-Stars) annually for baseball. This year is the first time it has held postseason tourneys for softball.

“It really struck well this year and we’re hoping to continue it further in the next few years,” said District 11 administrator Jerry Pierce. “It just builds the camaraderie. Everyone is out here having fun, they’re smiling. … It just seems to build that excitement in this area and I hope others see it and we can grow the programs.”

District 11 softball featured teams from Nevada City, Bear River, Foresthill and Auburn this season.

The District 11 win advanced the Nevada City All Stars to Capital Section All Stars Tournament in North Natomas.

“I just want to see them keep building on what we’ve been working on all year, getting better, and playing together,” said Rivenes. “We’re going to see some good pitching and hitting, and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do. I’m excited about it.”

Nevada City opened the double-elimination Central Section tourney with a 7-4 loss to East Sacramento on Thursday. They will be back on the diamond Tuesday in an elimination game against an opponent yet to be determined.

For a complete look at the Little League Capital Section Softball bracket or other District 11 All Star brackets visit http://www.district11llb.com .

